Dream Kardashian, 3, Strikes A Pose In Cute Animal Print Matching T-Shirt & Shorts Combo

Rob Kardashian is one proud papa when it comes to his daughter Dream. He shared a new photo of his little princess looking like a style star in a matching cheetah print outfit.

Rob Kardashian seems to be on a mission to show he’s got the cutest daughter in the next generation of young Kar-Jenner cousins. His three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian is such a little beauty, and he’s been sharing weekly photos to his Instagram account of his only child. On July 7, Rob posted a photo of Dream wearing a fashionable t-shirt and shorts set in an animal print, standing atop a black sofa and looking like she’s growing up so fast.

Dream’s adorable ringlet curls cascaded past her shoulders, as she gave a sweet smile for the camera. She has her daddy Rob’s eyes, but overall looks like a perfect combination between him and Dream’s mom, Rob’s ex Blac Chyna, 32. While their relationship didn’t work out, at least they have this precious little girl they both love so much.

Rob’s big sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, loved the photo, commenting with a series of red heart emojis. Than in turn made fans gush over what an adoring auntie she is to Dream. Khloe proved that she’s great with all of her little nieces and nephews when they got together for a super fun July 3 playdate. In addition to Dream, Khloe’s daughter True Thompson, 2, and sister Kim Kardashian‘s sons Saint, 4, and Psalm West, 1, and daughter Chicago, 2, all had a blast on Khloe’s backyard trampoline. Khloe shared videos of the bouncy time, while she did her best to keep the kids safe. Fortunately, the trampoline was a small one close to the ground.

It was so cute seeing all of the little Kardashian cousins playing together. There also appeared to be some sort of race or contest involved, as Rob shared a photo of Dream, True, Chi and Saint posing together with medals around their necks. The kids are so close in age that they’re going to grow up with the same strong family bond that the Kardashian siblings were raised with.

Not only is Rob sharing more photos of his daughter, he’s posting a lot more snapshots of himself to his social media ever since he debuted his remarkable body makeover at Khloe’s 36th birthday party on June 27. Rob has undergone a major weight loss transformation, and looked so happy and confident in photos from the bash. Since then, he’s flexed that he’s got a new Rolls Royce to drive around town in, and shared a selfie of his flat stomach to both Instagram and Twitter on July 6. Fans have been cheering on the new sociable Rob after his years of being somewhat of a recluse. It must feel good to know that so many people are rooting for him being back in the spotlight, as well as happy and healthy.