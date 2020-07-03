True Thompson joined her cousins for some fun on the trampoline over the long weekend. Proud mom Khloe posted an adorable video of the kids playing together!

Cute alert! Khloe Kardashian just posted the most adorable clip of the KarJenner kids playing together on a trampoline. The Good American fashion mogul took to her Instagram Story on July 3, the first day of the long weekend, to share three video of the youngsters laughing and bouncing around together. Her daughter True Thompson was joined by big sis Kim Kardashian‘s kids Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, along with Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, whom he shares with Blac Chyna. “Good job Dreamy,” 36-year-old Khloe yelled, encouraging the little one to stand up and play with her cousins. She also yelled, “Go Sainty, go!” as Kim’s little mini-me bounced around. Aw!

The kids looked comfy and casual as they rocked colorful t-shirts, bike shorts, and white sneakers. Little True was totally her mom’s mini-me in a turquoise tee with matching pastel shorts. Earlier in the week, True helped her mom celebrate at her 36th birthday party and looked adorable in an outfit that appeared to be made from the exact same fabric as her mama’s. The birthday queen rocked a skin-tight flesh-colored halter mini-dress underneath a layer of light gold see-through glistening mesh. While Khloe’s skin-tight outfit hugged her enviable curves, her daughter’s dress while twinning was obviously way more demure and toddler friendly.

In the mother-daughter picture, Khloe could be seen holding True in her arms as they posed in front of several giant pink inflatable slides. Shiny pink mylar balloons also covered the ground in the snap, which was taken in sister Kylie Jenner‘s yard as the party was held at her $36.5 million mansion. Khloe wore her newly soft-auburn locks long and straight, while she had True’s hair done in a half-up, half-down style. She had most of her hair pulled up in a bun atop her head, while a little layer of adorable curls floated freely. Name a more iconic mother-daughter duo … we’ll wait!