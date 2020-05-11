KarJenner Kids All Grown Up: See Pics Of North, Penelope, Stormi, & More Through The Years

We cannot get over how much time has gone by since these KarJenner kids were babies! Now, they’re practically all grown up and we’re taking a look back at the kiddos from when they were babies to now!

It’s hard to believe that in the 13 years since audiences have watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians the next generation of KarJenners have been introduced to the world! Over the course of the last decade, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, and Kylie have all become parents to sweet little youngsters. Now we’re taking a look back at how much the little ones have grown over the years!

We can’t talk about the next generation of KarJenners without first mentioning sweet little Stormi Webster. The adorable tow-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is seriously coming into her own and looking more and more like her successful mama, Kylie, every single day! Stormi is often seen on Kylie’s social media, and is practically the star of the Lip Kit mogul’s Instagram account! Fans absolutely love seeing the sweet toddler grow, and she’s becoming more and more sweet with each new day!

Of course, when we talk about who’s next in line to reign over the Kardashian and Jenner families, North West obviously comes to mind. The eldest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children, North has spunk, style, and skills all her own! The six-year-old has already proven that she has some rapping expertise after performing at Paris Fashion Week thanks to her dad, but she’s also shown that she has a confident personality, just like her mom!

We also have to mention Penelope Disick! The seven-year-old is quickly becoming a fashionista just like her mom, Kourtney! Penelope is no stranger to rocking designer threads, and has done so for family get-togethers and dinners. She’s grown up so quickly and is becoming just as beautiful as her mom, who is already so incredibly proud of who she is becoming, and gives her words of wisdom every chance that she gets.

Of course, there are so many photos of the next generation of Kardashian and Jenner children to look back on! To see more check out the gallery above.