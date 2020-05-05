Kourtney Kardashian Shares Powerful Message For Daughter Penelope, 7, After Scott Disick’s Rehab Stint

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed the inspirational self-worth lessons that she’s raising daughter Penelope to abide by. This comes after Penelope’s dad and Kourt’s ex Scott Disick’s stint in rehab.

Penelope Disick is only seven-years-old, but already her mom Kourtney Kardashian is instilling very important self-worth values in her. As the father of Kourt’s three kids Scott Disick, 36, entered — and subsequently left — a rehab facility, the 41-year-old shared the life lessons that she hopes Penelope follows via her Instagram. In a May 4 post, Kourtney shared a personal throwback 2019 vacation photo from Sardinia, showing her sharing a large cushion on a wicker chair with her daughter. A tray of cookies and other treats is on the table in front of them, as Kourtney holds an iced cappuccino while looking sweetly at Penelope.

“Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter,” Kourtney wrote in the caption, and fans were so inspired by her wise words. User paigeykate19 commented, “I need to tell myself those same things,” while kimtv told Kourt, “You’re the best mom ever,” with a red heart emoji.

Kourtney’s message about life lessons she teaches Penelope came just hours after Scott’s attorney Marty Singer confirmed to HollywoodLife that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did check himself into rehab on April 28, but he has since left the facility. Singer’s statement read: “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.” Scott’s beloved mom Bonnie died in Oct. of 2013 at just 63-years-old, and his father Jeffrey passed away suddenly in Jan. 2014.

The statement continued, “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.” Several news outlets on May 4 had reported details of the location where Scott had allegedly checked in, as well as other alleged intimate information on his stay there.

A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Scott checked out of the facility as soon as the news broke that he had checked in. That’s a huge violation of his privacy and why would he want to stay there when he feels that level of privacy has been broken.”