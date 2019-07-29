Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Show Off Toned Bodies In Bikinis During Sardinia Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s next pit stop on their respective summer tours was the Italian island of Sardinia, where they reunited for a pool day while rocking itsy-bitsy peach and pink bikinis.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Kendall Jenner, 23, have been hopping from one European destination after another this summer 2019, but the sisters were finally seen in the same spot at once in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia on July 29. The coastal town is known for its no-filter-necessary turquoise waters, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars actually opted for a pool day on the remote Italian island on Monday! Kourtney and Kendall rocked two color trends popular in swimwear this season: nude and saturated. While Kourtney lounged in a peach bikini, Kendall took an opposite direction in a royal magenta set, as you can see in these photos. Despite the differing shades, Kourtney and Kendall coordinated with cheeky bottoms, triangle-shaped bikini tops and tortoiseshell sunnies.

Kourtney and Kendall have been indulging their wanderlust spirits this summer. A day before the Sardinia getaway, Kendall shared a photo of her kicking back in a boa-trimmed robe in the United Kingdom’s seaside town of Norfolk. Meanwhile, Kourtney had just come from another idyllic European island — Corsica, a region of France — where she was seen highlighting her trim figure in a bright yellow bikini for a yachting day on July 27. Kourtney’s children Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, tagged along for the French getaway, along with family friend Simon Huck, 35!

That’s just a brief recap of Kourtney and Kendall’s recent escapades, as they have been checking off one tourist-friendly spot after another. Kendall served many vacation looks while enjoying the waters and nightlife with her crew in Mykonos, Greece earlier this July. She even fit in some time to catch a Wimbledon match in England with friend Fai Khadra on July 14.

Kourtney kicked off summer especially early thanks to her 40th birthday, as she jetted to the Turks and Caicos Islands with Khloe Kardashian, 35, and friends in May (we even got to relive the wild trip with a preview clip from the upcoming season of KUWTK). Kourtney and Kendall are living up the ultimate European girl summer!