Scott Disick has reportedly suffered a relapse while in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. He allegedly checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to regain his sobriety.

Being under lockdown during the coronavirus epidemic has apparently unleashed old demons in Scott Disick, 36. He reportedly checked himself into an Edwards, Colorado rehab facility on Apr. 28, according to a new report by DailyMailTV. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to his rep to confirm the news. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Scott’s former partner and the mother of his three children, was the one who urged him to seek help, according to E! News. “It’s true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help. Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment.”

While Scott has made trips to rehab in the past including stints in 2014 and 2015, he seemed to have been doing better in the past few years with the support of girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, and keeping busy with his reality shows Flip It Like Disick and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In 2014 at the height of his partying days, Scott made an attempted at recovery by entering Connecticut facility, but checked out early. In the summer of 2015, Kourtney ended things for good with Scott, after he was spiraling with his drinking issues and was caught in compromising positions with ex-Chloe Bartoli. The split seemed to wake Scott up, as in October 2015, he checked into a Malibu rehab for drug and alcohol abuse.

Scott is still having problems coping with the loss of his parents within a 3 month span in the mid 2010’s, a source told DMTV . His mom Bonnie died at age 63 after a long illness on Oct. 28, 2013. She passed away in a Long Island, NY hospital while Scott and then-partner Kourtney were by her side. Disick, who is an only child, was then blindsided in early Jan. 2014 when his father Jeffrey died, though Scott has never revealed his dad’s cause of death. It was especially traumatic losing his parents so close together, and not having any siblings to grieve with.

Scott revealed the ongoing heartache of losing his parents during an Apr. 30 episode of KUWTK that was taped in late 2019. He looked through his childhood photo album along with two of his kids, Penelope, 7, and Reign. 5. The experience brought up painful memories for him, seeing his parents in happier times. “It’s definitely not easy, the fact that I don’t have my parents here. And I miss them a lot. But I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them.”

“He said he’s having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he’s also having trouble with his children (by Kourtney),” DMTV‘s source told the show about Scott’s trip to rehab. “He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. He told staff he didn’t want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy.”

The facility just opened in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott was put into a private suite and placed under a COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival, according to DMTV‘s report. He participated in his first meetings with other patients and staff via a remote camera. He was last photographed prior to his alleged rehab trip on Sat. Apr. 25, riding a bike along the shoreline in Malibu next to Sofia, who walked beside him.