Sofia Richie looked absolutely stunning during a sunny beach outing with her main squeeze Scott Disick!

Va va voom! Sofia Richie, 22, left little to the imagination when she and a gorgeous galpal were spotted walking together on the beach on Friday, May 1, with boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, riding behind them. The social media superstar looked to be having an absolute blast as she was photographed with a big smile on her face while chatting it up with her friend. She stunned in just a snakeskin bikini and sunglasses that put her enviable figure in display as they got a good tan during the sunny outing. Scott, meanwhile, tore up the sand with his motorbike while dressing in his usual cool, calm and collected kind of style in a tan t-shirt, black shorts and sneakers.

The beach is a place that Sofia and Scott have been seen at several times over the past couple of weeks as they’ve been escaping their days in quarantine. Sofia has been serving summer realness with her array of bikini options that she’s sizzled in each time they have been spotted out and about. She appears to have worn that same snakeskin bikini on Thursday, April 23, with Scott and their pal. The Flip It Like Disick star dressed a tad more debonair this time around compared to what he was sporting on Friday as he wore a Frescobol Carioca’s linen Antonio Shirt and green striped shorts.

The cuteness factor went into overdrive when Scott’s son Reign, 5, (who he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 41), joined him, Sofia and their dog Hershela at the beach on Saturday, April 25. A romantic moment happened during their time there where she was seen holding her man tightly as they rode through the beach on his motorbike.

Sofia did a little photoshoot during one of her days at the beach when she posted a pic on her Instagram of her pretending to ride Scott’s bike in just an orange bikini, flip flops and protective face gear. “So what are we calling summer 2020?”, she captioned the snap.