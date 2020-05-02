See Pics
Sofia Richie Hits The Beach In A Sexy Snakeskin Bikini With BF Scott Disick & Galpal — Pics

Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie walks the shores of Malibu with a girlfriend and her little dog wearing a yellow snake skin print bikini while boyfriend Scott Disick takes a joy ride on his electric bike. Scott's kids were also on the beach taking a quick little swim on a gorgeous day. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Reality TV Stars Sofia Richie and Scott Disick enjoyed the warm Cali weather today by the beach in Malibu with little Reign and his pup, during the COVID-19 safer at home order. *Shot on April 22, 2020* Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Reign Aston Disick BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Sofia Richie looked absolutely stunning during a sunny beach outing with her main squeeze Scott Disick!

Va va voom! Sofia Richie, 22, left little to the imagination when she and a gorgeous galpal were spotted walking together on the beach on Friday, May 1, with boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, riding behind them. The social media superstar looked to be having an absolute blast as she was photographed with a big smile on her face while chatting it up with her friend. She stunned in just a snakeskin bikini and sunglasses that put her enviable figure in display as they got a good tan during the sunny outing. Scott, meanwhile, tore up the sand with his motorbike while dressing in his usual cool, calm and collected kind of style in a tan t-shirt, black shorts and sneakers.

The beach is a place that Sofia and Scott have been seen at several times over the past couple of weeks as they’ve been escaping their days in quarantine. Sofia has been serving summer realness with her array of bikini options that she’s sizzled in each time they have been spotted out and about. She appears to have worn that same snakeskin bikini on Thursday, April 23, with Scott and their pal. The Flip It Like Disick star dressed a tad more debonair this time around compared to what he was sporting on Friday as he wore a Frescobol Carioca’s linen Antonio Shirt and green striped shorts.

The cuteness factor went into overdrive when Scott’s son Reign, 5, (who he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 41), joined him, Sofia and their dog Hershela at the beach on Saturday, April 25. A romantic moment happened during their time there where she was seen holding her man tightly as they rode through the beach on his motorbike.

Sofia Richie and a friend chat it up on the beach in sexy bikinis. Credit: BACKGRID
Scott Disick rides his bike on the beach. Credit: BACKGRID

Sofia did a little photoshoot during one of her days at the beach when she posted a pic on her Instagram of her pretending to ride Scott’s bike in just an orange bikini, flip flops and protective face gear. “So what are we calling summer 2020?”, she captioned the snap.