Sofia Richie Stuns In A Barely-There Bikini While On The Beach With Scott Disick — Pics

Sofia Richie
Evening Writer

Sofia Richie was hard to miss on the beach with her toned midsection and python print bikini! The model has been enjoying a seaside staycation with Scott Disick.

Sally sells seashells by the seashore — and Sofia Richie shows off her impressive abs by the seashore! The 21-year-old model proved that quarantine hasn’t hurt her six-pack game, because her abs appeared toner than ever while strolling along the beach in a yellow string snakeskin bikini on April 23. The sexy set actually hails from fellow model Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand, Tropic of C! It’s called the “praia” top and bottom (in the “python mustard” print) and retails for a total of $150.

Accompanying Sofia was her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, who dressed to the nautical theme in a preppy yet breezy white button-down shirt and green striped shorts. The couple was also joined by a bikini-clad friend, as well as their dapple dachshund, Hershula.

Sofia and Scott have been staying at a beachfront property in Malibu — for Earth Day, which fell on April 22, the couple even enjoyed a ride on an electric bike on the private beach! Sofia turned the outing into a photo op, posing in an orange bikini and black face mask by the bike. “So what are we calling summer 2020?…cancelled,” Sofia wrote over the picture. Well, if this is Sofia’s version of a cancelled summer, it doesn’t look too shabby.

Not everyone has been thrilled to see Sofia and Scott’s seaside staycation. Scott faced backlash after posting a photo of himself speeding down a shoreline on a motorbike for Earth Day, and fans complained that it was insensitive of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to flaunt his access to a private beach while public beaches are closed to the public in Los Angeles. “Seriously no one needs to see you biking in your private beach, the most tone deaf person ever,” one such follower complained. As you can see, Scott and Sofia won’t let the critics cramp their time by the beach.