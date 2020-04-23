Sofia Richie Rocks A Bikini & Protective Face Gear For Beach Bike Ride With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie presented a new take on the beach beauty when she took a bike ride with Scott Disick while wearing protective face gear and sunglasses to stay safe as she took in some much needed sunshine!

Even though they have been safely quarantining together, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still making time to get out of their home and get some fresh air! On April 22, the couple took to the beach for a bike ride while donning face masks, following the safety measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scott snapped a sultry picture of Sofia, which she shared to her Instagram account the very same day. In the image, the model, 21, posed up on her green and black bike while wearing an orange string bikini and a pair of sandals. The tan beauty also sported a black face mask and sunglasses. “So what are we calling summer 2020?” Sofia captioned the image, adding the hashtag “cancelled.”

While Sofia, Scott, and the rest of the nation’s summer plans are in limbo due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the famous couple is still going strong while they quarantine together! Although some fans were concerned that there may have been a rift between Sofia and her beau, 36, especially after he spent time with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on her 41st birthday, the young model had absolutely “no issue” with the former couple’s reunion. “Sofia had no issue with Scott and Kourtney spending time together for her birthday and she knows they’ll always be in each other’s lives on some level,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She knows they have a lot of history together and appreciates how well they co-parent [sons, Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and daughter, Penelope, 7]. She respects the relationship they have. Sofia is very secure in the bond she shares with Scott,” the source continued. “This quarantine has actually brought them even closer.”

Indeed, Scott and Sofia have taken their time quarantining to grow together as a couple. As result, their relationship is much stronger than it was before. “They’ve been making the most of it and have actually been having a lot of fun,” another source revealed to HL. “This quarantine is bringing Sofia and Scott even closer, he’s really proven that he can be there for her in tough times, just as much as he is in the good times.”

Scott and Sofia began dating in 2017 and have grown quite a lot since they started pursuing their romantic relationship roughly three years ago. As the pair continue to quarantine together amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the circumstances can only bring the two closer. “They’re really doing very well and it’s making their relationship stronger,” the source continued. “They are on the same page and working on getting through it all together.”