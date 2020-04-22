How Sofia Richie Really Feels About Scott Disick Spending Time With Ex Kourtney On Her Bday 

What’s the deal? Many fans are wondering how Sofia Richie took the news that her boyfriend Scott Disick reunited with his ex Kourtney Kardashian on her 41st birthday last weekend. — HollywoodLife has the scoop!

Sofia Richie took no issue with Scott Disick celebrating his ex, Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday over the weekend. The Poosh founder turned 41 on Saturday, April 18, and the exes were photographed exiting a home together in Calabasas, CA, on the morning after. Despite the reunion, Sofia, 21, and Scott, 36, are still going strong.



“Sofia had no issue with Scott and Kourtney spending time together for her birthday and she knows they’ll always be in each other’s lives on some level,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “She knows they have a lot of history together and appreciates how well they co-parent [sons, Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and daughter, Penelope, 7]. She respects the relationship they have. Sofia is very secure in the bond she shares with Scott,” the source says, admitting, “This quarantine has actually brought them even closer.” A second source went on to explain how far Sofia, Scott and Kourtney have come with their dating/family dynamic. “Sofia is very cool with Scott’s relationship with Kourtney. There really isn’t any animosity or weirdness. At first, maybe, but that was ages ago,” the insider admits. “Sofia may be young, but she is very mature and understands that it is very important for kids to have both their parents even if they aren’t together. Scott loves that Sofia is that way because, the less drama the better.”

Scott and Kourtney’s co-parenting relationship has played out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since they split for good in 2015. Currently, the kids spend five days out of the week with Kourtney, before they go to Scott’s for two days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.