Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite Just After Celebrating Her 41st Birthday In Isolation
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted together at a home in Calabasas, CA on Sunday, April 19 — the morning after her 41st birthday! The exes were photographed loading a car with boxes and a designer duffle bag.
A picture tells a thousand words. The age old saying could be used to describe new photos of exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick (SEEN HERE), who were spotted emerging from a home together in Calabasas, CA on April 19. Cue the romance rumors! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were pictured packing a Black Range Rover full of items on Sunday afternoon, aka the morning after Kourtney’s 41st birthday. So, did they turn up together the night before?
The mom of three was pictured with boxes in her hands as she stepped out in black windbreaker pants, a sweatshirt and New Balance sneakers. Scott, 36, who was dressed casually in shorts, loafers and a zip-up sweater, carried a Louis Vuitton duffle with neon writing to the car. It’s unclear who’s home they emerged from in the photographs, however, Kourtney and Scott went their separate ways after loading the car.
Although photos of the exes are typical because of their amicable co-parenting relationship (they share three young kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5), their kids were not pictured. And, fans have already pointed out that the new snapshots could signal that someone stayed the night. However, it’s just wishful thinking at the moment. As far as we know, Scott is happily in a relationship with his model girlfriend, Sofia Richie. And, Kourtney’s still single and proud.