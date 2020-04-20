Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite Just After Celebrating Her 41st Birthday In Isolation 

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted together at a home in Calabasas, CA on Sunday, April 19 — the morning after her 41st birthday! The exes were photographed loading a car with boxes and a designer duffle bag.

A picture tells a thousand words. The age old saying could be used to describe new photos of exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick (SEEN HERE), who were spotted emerging from a home together in Calabasas, CA on April 19. Cue the romance rumors! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were pictured packing a Black Range Rover full of items on Sunday afternoon, aka the morning after Kourtney’s 41st birthday. So, did they turn up together the night before?

The mom of three was pictured with boxes in her hands as she stepped out in black windbreaker pants, a sweatshirt and New Balance sneakers. Scott, 36, who was dressed casually in shorts, loafers and a zip-up sweater, carried a Louis Vuitton duffle with neon writing to the car. It’s unclear who’s home they emerged from in the photographs, however, Kourtney and Scott went their separate ways after loading the car.

Although photos of the exes are typical because of their amicable co-parenting relationship (they share three young kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5), their kids were not pictured. And, fans have already pointed out that the new snapshots could signal that someone stayed the night. However, it’s just wishful thinking at the moment. As far as we know, Scott is happily in a relationship with his model girlfriend, Sofia Richie. And, Kourtney’s still single and proud.

The photos came after Kourtney opened up about how she’s co-parenting with Scott amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a recent Instagram Live session, she confirmed that their three kids spend five days with her and two days with their dad.

“I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days,” she explained on April 15. “I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses,” she said, noting that Scott has been “practicing really safe” social distancing.

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more of the famous family shared videos from the “quarantine celebrations” on social media. Just one day before Kourtney and Scott were spotted together, she celebrated her 41st birthday with a drive-by parade . Kourt’s closest friends and family showed up to her home in their respective vehicles with balloons and signs on Saturday, April 18.and more of the famous family shared videos from the “quarantine celebrations” on social media.

Kourtney and Scott were together on and off from 2006-2015, and their relationship famously played out in earlier seasons of KUWTK. Scott moved on with Sofia in 2017 after they were spotted getting cozy together in Cannes. Though she’s been romantically linked to a slew of stars, including her other ex, Younes Bendjima, Kourtney has remained single.