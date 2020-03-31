How Sofia Richie Overcame Issues With Scott & Why Quarantine Is Bringing Them Closer

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s time at home has helped them work through some outstanding issues in their relationship. The model and ‘KUWTK’ star, who are quarantining together in CA, are leaning on each other and are in a good place.

As Sofia Richie and Scott Disick adjust to life in quarantine, they’ve been productive with their time at home together. The model, 21, and Talentless clothing founder, 36, have gotten closer while being hunkered down in his Calabasas mansion amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve worked through a lot of minor, but lingering obstacles in their relationship, and faced them head-on.

“Sofia and Scott had a few issues the last few months because she didn’t think he was very present in the relationship, and kind of thought he was in the relationship for himself,” a source tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “She almost felt like he was taking her for granted, which made her upset. That led to them having a few heart to hearts.”

As a result, their discussions improved the way they approach their relationship. “Scott finally realized what he was doing and now things are a lot better,” the source says, explaining that “he changed his attitude a bit, and they are much more of a team than just being individuals in a relationship.”

Sofia and Scott are keeping a positive head about their relationship, and just life in general, a second source adds. “They’ve been making the most of it and have actually been having a lot of fun This quarantine is bringing Sofia and Scott even closer, he’s really proven that he can be there for her in tough times, just as much as he is in the good times,” the source explains, noting that they’re also “making sure to take time for themselves every day so that they don’t overwhelm each other.”

Now, Sofia and Scott, began dating in 2017, are in an even better place than before.

“They’re really doing very well and it’s making their relationship stronger,” a third insider adds. “They are on the same page and working on getting through it all together.”

Sofia’s been documenting some of the behind the scenes action of how she’s quarantining. In between caring for her skin, putting together her health goals and making tasty waffles and other treats, the model has been focusing on her mental health.

“Taking this time to be still, reflect, put things into perspective, grow be appreciative and manifest,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting in a library room, presumably at home on March 18. “We will get through this together, praying for all,” she added about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.