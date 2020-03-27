Sofia Richie & Scott Disick are making the most of being in self-quarantine by cuddling up with their cute pup!

No place to go… no problem! Sofia Richie, 22, and Scott Disick, 36, have been enjoying their time in self-isolation together for many days amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic. They showed how adorable they can be as a couple by posting a pic of them cuddling up with their pup Hershula on Instagram on Thursday, March 26. “And of course the weener of the house,” Scott captioned the Instagram snap of the three of them together. He made another “weener” pun that same day when he posted an image of all the hot dogs they made while they were stuck inside. Both dressed comfy casual for the snap with Sofia still looking totally stunning in a grey sweatshirt while Scott appearing relaxed in a black t-shirt.

Sofia & Scott’s time inside has had its funny moments on top of its super cute ones. They made goofy faces for the camera during day 8 of being self-quarantined on Thursday, March 19. She decided to have a little fun with the Instagram filters as the gorgeous model posted a hilarious Instagram pic of their faces looking totally distorted. Kim Kardashian‘s kids have also been showing off their silly side over the past couple of weeks. Her daughter Chicago, 2, for instance, pretended to be a spooky ghost underneath a black blanket while making her way through their massive house. “Chicago thinks she’s a ghost,” Kim hilariously captioned the IG clips.

It wasn’t all upbeat and happy times for Sofia amid her being in self-isolation with her beau. She posted an emotional throwback pic with her father Lionel Richie, 70, on Wednesday, March 25. “Reflecting.. missing my family,” she captioned the early 2000’s pic. The sweet snap shows the proud dad crouched down to Sofia’s level in the middle of a road.

Lionel talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this year about why he doesn’t get involved in his daughter’s personal life… including her relationship with Scott. “You notice, I don’t,” he observed about media attention surrounding the couple. “I don’t. You can’t step in there. It just doesn’t work. If you’re a parent, you understand that.”