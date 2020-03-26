Sofia Richie Posts Throwback Pic With Dad Lionel While Admitting That She’s ‘Missing’ Her Family

Sofia Richie has revealed just how much she’s missing her family in a rare throwback pic with her dad, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sofia Richie may be quarantined with her boyfriend Scott Disick, but the model, 21, is really missing her family. She took to Instagram on March 25 to post a super rare throwback pic with her dad, music legend Lionel Richie. “Reflecting.. missing my family,” she captioned the early 2000s pic. The sweet snap shows the proud dad crouched down to Sofia’s level in the middle of a road. She wears jeans and a blue tee with her hair pulled back out of her face, while her dad rocks a white sweater and jeans. The duo are staring off at something into the distance — and it makes for such a sweet moment. “Love you,” her dad commented on the pic, with three red heart emojis.

Sofia has been social distancing amid the global coronavirus outbreak with her 36-year-old beau. The pair spent part of their eighth day at home together playing with filters on Instagram. The outcome? A hilarious selfie of the couple with their mouths and eyes enlarged, which Sofia shared to her Instagram stories on March 19. Sofia, who went makeup free (because, why not?) had her hair pulled back in a messy bun with a headband on. Meanwhile, the father-of-three wore a dark tee as his hair hung in front of his face. Sofia also shared a delicious plate of broccoli and a cup of nightly cup of tea on Instagram Stories.

Scott and Sofia are staying indoors as the city of Los Angles announced new quarantine guidelines on Friday, March 20. LA county officials announced a new “stay at home order” for residents to limit the spread of COVID-19 that is set to last through April 19.

Not too far away from the couple is Kim Kardashian-West and family, who are home in quarantine, along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim shared a throwback photo from a photoshoot with Khloe Kardashian on Thursday, and admitted that she’s also missing her family while social-distancing! Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner sent out a series of Instagram Stories urging her 166 million followers to quarantine after Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams called on her, along with influencers to help young people understand the severity of coronavirus.