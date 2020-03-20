Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Smile For Goofy Selfie During Their 8th Day Of Quarantine

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are in quarantine together, and day 8 was a funny one to say the least. The model shared a hilarious selfie of the couple and it’s sure to uplift your mood.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are making the most out of being quarantined together. The model, 21, and Talentless founder, 36, spent part of their eighth day at home together playing with filters on Instagram. The outcome? — A hilarious selfie of the couple with their mouths and eyes enlarged, which Sofia shared to her Instagram stories on March 19.

Sofia, who went makeup free (because, why not?) had her hair pulled back in a messy bun with a headband on. Meanwhile, the father of three wore a dark tee as his hair hung in front of his face. Sofia also shared a delicious plate of broccoli and a cup of nightly cup of tea on Instagram Stories.

Scott and Sofia were noticeably not wearing his new Talentless apparel, which includes new hooded sweatshirts that say “Please wash your hands” — in reference to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. The CDC has advised the public to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds to help prevent the virus from spreading.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Sofia Richie)

Scott and Sofia are staying indoors as the city of Los Angles announced new quarantine guidelines on Friday, March 20. LA county officials announced a new “stay at home order” for residents to limit the spread of COVID-19 that is set to last through April 19.

Not too far away from the couple is Kim Kardashian-West and family, who are home in quarantine, along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim shared a throwback photo from a photoshoot with Khloe Kardashian on Thursday, and admitted that she’s missing her sisters while social-distancing. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner sent out a series of Instagram Stories urging her 166 million followers to quarantine. She sent out the videos after Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams called on her, along with influencers to help young people understand the severity of coronavirus.