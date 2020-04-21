Scott Disick Shares Stunning Pic Of Daughter Penelope, 7, Snuggling With A Dog: ‘My Little Precious’

Scott Disick couldn’t resist sharing another adorable photo of his seven-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick on Instagram. Lord Disick called his sweet kid ‘my precious’ as she cuddled up to a big dog on the beach.

Scott Disick‘s adoration for his daughter, Penelope Disick, knows no bounds. The proud father posted a darling photo of his seven-year-old girl to Instagram on April 20, calling her “my little precious.” The photo, which you can see below, shows his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter sitting on the beach while hugging her dog tightly. It’s impossible not to think that she’s the spitting image of Scott when you see her look up at the camera, and his Instagram followers totally agree. How could they not? They couldn’t get over how old she’s getting, either. “Omg she’s so big now,” one fan wrote, including the heart eyes emoji. “Beautiful young lady,” another wrote. “Aww gorgeous.”

One commenter dubbed Penelope “The Queen” — no lies there! Just days before their beach outing, Scott shared another photo of Penelope lounging by their pool in a red bathing suit. She has an adorable smirk on her face as her five-year-old brother, Reign Disick, tries to pull her into the pool. Not happening! Scott called his two children (eldest son Mason Disick, 10, was MIA) “my loves“. The same day that Scott posted his pic of Penelope and her pup, his ex, Kourtney, also took to Instagram with some cute Penelope content. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, shared a shot of herself and her daughter recreating the iconic Lady and the Tramp scene at a beachside restaurant — likely a throwback considering California’s stay-at-home orders.

Kourtney and Scott are continuing to share custody of their three children during quarantine, she recently revealed, with the kids spending five days at her home, then two at Scott’s. The exes are spending plenty of time together on their “off” days as well. They were spotted on Sunday, April 19, the day after Kourtney’s 41st birthday, loading tons of goodies into a black Range Rover. Did he turn up with her and the kids the night before?

Penelope definitely won Kourtney’s birthday, though. She decorated their home by scattering flower petals everywhere, and gave her a heart-shaped blanket. So sweet!