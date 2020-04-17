Scott Disick Posts Cutest Pic Of His ‘Loves’ Penelope, 7 & Reign, 4, By The Pool In Quarantine

While spending time with their dad, Scott Disick, in quarantine, Penelope and Reign Disick bonded by the pool — and Scott shared the best photo of them goofing around!

Life isn’t all that bad for the Disick kids in quarantine! Of course, they still have to do their schoolwork just like any other kids, but they also have some pretty lavish digs to spend time in while practicing social distancing. Scott Disick took to Instagram on April 16 to give a glimpse inside what two of his kids, Reign Disick, 5, and Penelope Disick, 7, have been up to, and it looks like quite the life. In the pic, Reign and Penelope are hanging by the pool, with Reign attempting to drag his big sister off the lounge chair. “My loves,” Scott captioned the image.

The sweet post came after the kids’ mom, Kourtney Kardashian, opened up about how she and Scott are co-parenting during this time. She revealed that the Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick, 10, split their time between her house and Scott’s — five days with her, and two days with him. Kourtney explained that both she and Scott are practicing safe social distancing rules, which is why the kids are able to spend time with both parents. She also admitted that she’s happy that her kids have both homes to spend time in, since the dynamic is different in each place.

Mason didn’t show up in Scott’s poolside pic with Reign and Penelope, but he’s made it clear that he’s keeping pretty busy in quarantine, too. From TikTok videos to Instagram Lives, Mason has been taking the Internet by storm. However, his parents made sure he got rid of his Instagram account, as he hasn’t reached the age requirement (13) just yet.

Of course, it didn’t help that Mason spilled a major family secret during his one and only IG Live session — he revealed that his aunt, Kylie Jenner, and her ex, Travis Scott, are NOT back together, despite fan speculation. However, Kylie and Travis have proven that they’re on amicable terms, as they’ve been spending a lot of time together — and with their daughter, Stormi Webster, of course — during this quarantine.