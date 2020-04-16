Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Many Days She & Scott Disick Each Have The Kids In Quarantine

After five years of co-parenting, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have mastered shared custody, and she shared how they’ve been handling the quarantine situation with their three kids.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is making sure her kids spend time with both her AND their dad, Scott Disick, during the coronavirus quarantine. During an April 15 Instagram Live, she revealed that Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, spend five days at her house, and two days at Scott’s house. “I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses….I try to schedule my work on those days,” she explained. “I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses.” She also praised Scott for “practicing really safe” social distancing rules during this time.

Of course, thanks to technology, the kids are able to keep in touch with Scott during the days they’re not at his house, too. “Scott and Kourtney have done their best to make this quarantine as smooth of a transition for their kids as possible,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When Scott can’t be with the kids, he FaceTimes with them, calls, or texts whenever possible. [His girlfriend] Sofia [Richie] is totally supportive of his relationship with the kids and has joined in on a few FaceTime chats, too.” Our source added that the kids have “adjusted surprisingly well” to this arrangement.

Figuring out co-parenting wasn’t always so easy for Scott and Kourtney, though. Things were pretty bitter between the pair when they first broke up in 2015. As Scott dealt with his issues and spent time in treatment, figuring out a custody arrangement was not easy. Things got even worse after he started dating Sofia in 2017. Scott introduced the kids to Sofia for the first time without letting Kourtney know beforehand, and it resulted in some tension between the exes.

However, they’ve since been able to put their differences aside, and now, Kourtney and Sofia even get along. Scott has joined Kourtney and other KarJenners on plenty of family vacations over the last two years, and they’ve even gone on solo trips with the kids. These two have definitely come a long way!