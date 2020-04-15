Kourtney Kardashian: Why She Wasn’t ‘Offended’ By Pregnancy Accusations On Underwear Pic

Kourtney Kardashian was piled on by fans asking if she was pregnant after posting an underwear pic. She now reveals why the comments didn’t offend her.

Kourtney Kardashian says she is NOT pregnant, despite what fans thought of a recent pic. Now Kourt has addressed the issue during an Apr. 15 Instagram live how she felt about so many people thinking she was expecting. “Like I posted this photo the other day and so many of the comments were like ‘are you pregnant? Baby number four? Pregnant? Pregnant?’ And I could have taken that offensively and been like ‘Oh my gosh do I look pregnant?’ But instead I knew I didn’t look pregnant in my opinion. I’ve been pregnant three times and I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. And to me, it’s like very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, and so I didn’t take it offensively and instead I wrote back, ‘Let’s put the good blessings out there.’ You know, like put out a good vibe,” Kourtney explained.

“I did read the comments. This one I really liked said, ‘I thought you were pregnant because your body looks curvy, feminine and glowing.’ So someone said something in a really positive way. To me, I think there’s so much criticism on everybody, not even just your physicality, but the way we do things.”

The 40-year-old looked gorgeous in the photo she shared to Instagram on Apr. 10. The Poosh founder wore an orange long-sleeved dress, but she left all of the snap closures open all the way up to her chest. That way it showed off her taut tummy, dark orange underwear and her toned left thigh. You can see the photo HERE. However, some fans thought they saw a baby bump on her belly. User weaver.charisse commented, “WHY does she look pregnant?????? Or is it just me???” while fan alexandra_shaw22 asked, “Omg is Scott the father????”

The photo elicited more comments about whether or not Kourtney was expecting than it did simple compliments about how pretty she looked. Fan panini__potato asked “Kourtttt are you pregnant?”” while user nicholekeough told Kourtney, “You’re for sure pregnant.” Fan allhayyy wondered, “Pregnant? Or cheeseburgers?” Fan davidperaza went so far as to ask, “When are you due?” At least one woman sarahmurphy1414 pointed out, “And why are people asking If your pregnant? If you’re not that’s so rude lol.”