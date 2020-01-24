Kourtney Kardashian: How She Feels About Getting Pregnant Again After Wishing For Another Baby

Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans on Jan. 22, when she admitted that she wishes she was pregnant in a comment on Instagram! But, would the mom of 3 seriously try for baby No. 4? We’ve learned that she has a never say never’ attitude about the subject.

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant. The Poosh founder, 40, has admitted the latter on multiple occasions on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and has always stressed that motherhood is her No. 1 job over anything else. However, having a fourth child isn’t in her near future, although, she isn’t opposed to expanding her family.

“Kourtney was joking about wanting to be pregnant. She was just trying to respond to a commenter’s trolling,” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife about her recent admission about wanting to be pregnant again. “No I wish,” Kourtney replied to a fan on Wednesday, who asked if she was pregnant after viewing a new mirror selfie of the reality star.

“She isn’t trying right now to have another baby, but it has been a conversation she’s had with herself ever since Reign has gotten older,” the insider admits, noting that Kourtney’s always tussled with the idea of having more kids. “It would maybe be possible if she found the right guy and they had those conversations. She’s in a never say never mood when it comes to all of that.”

Kourtney’s comment had fans guessing if she had babies on the brain because of her recent reconciliation with ex, Younes Bendjima. But, that’s not the case.

“While she’s definitely enjoying her rekindled time with Younes, it hasn’t reached any level of conversations about an engagement, marriage or trying for babies,” the source says. “Kourt is definitely not allowing herself to disregard those thoughts for future, but right now, its not going to happen.”

A second source close the mom of three also agrees, and admits that Kourtney is very content right now.

“She’s not against having more kids, however, it is not at the forefront of her mind. She loves children and is so maternal, but she’s also content with what she has, and is perfectly fine being done with having babies,” the second source explains. “There are currently no serious prospects in her life to have children with, which is why it’s not a realistic thought of hers.”

Kourtney — who is already mom to sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7 — opened up about freezing her eggs during an episode of KUWTK in November 2018. While talking with friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd, she explained that she had been in the process of receiving shots in her lower belly area to freeze her eggs.

“I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing. It’s like crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it,” Kourtney said, later adding, “I don’t know if i’m going to have more kids I just feel like it’s for safety.”