Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Fans Shade Her Son Reign’s Long Hair: It’s ‘Gorgeous’

Kourtney Kardashian quickly came to the defense of her five-year-old son, Reign Disick, after a critic hair-shamed the little boy. The ‘KUWTK’ star threw the shade right back with the same argument closer that she once used on Scott Disick!

Don’t tell Kourtney Kardashian to cut her son’s hair! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had to take a stand after a critic called out Reign Disick’s long hair underneath Kourtney’s Easter slideshow on Instagram, which included a video of the five-year-old boy. “Bruh cut your son hair…smh…,” the follower wrote underneath Kourtney’s post that was shared on April 13. Kourtney had the best clapback prepared.

“Most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” the Poosh blogger responded. “ABCDEFG” is Kourtney’s iconic catchphrase, which she infamously used to end an argument with her ex (and Reign’s dad) Scott Disick, 36, on a past episode of KUWTK. As Kourtney said in the throwback episode, “That means the conversation is over” — meaning no one should ever feel the need to give their opinion about Reign’s beautiful hair again!

Instead, what the critic should’ve been focused on were the adorable photos in Kourtney’s Easter slideshow! Reign and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 7, cuddled with their Pomeranian pooch Honey in the first photo. In the following photos, Kourtney showed off her Easter-appropriate tea party plates, frosted cookies and painted eggs. Kourtney truly does deserve the award for best mom, both for her unconditional love and quarantine entertainment skills.

Kourtney loves sharing her home life with fans — well, when it’s on her terms! In the midst of Season 18 on KUWTK, the reality television star revealed that she quit the family show that she’s been starring on since 2007. Kourtney made it clear that she’d rather focus on her kids Reign, Penelope, and Mason Disick, 10, instead of getting “glam” and filming.

In a thread of tweets shared on April 2, Kourtney wrote: “I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, [motherhood] is the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt.”