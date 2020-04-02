Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Really Taking A Step Back From ‘KUWTK’ After Fight

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back about spending time with her kids and explained that being a mom IS a full time job to her millions of followers!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is still rattled from last week’s dramatic episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break,” Kourtney began a thread of tweets posted on Thursday, April 2. “I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well,” the mom of three continued, referencing her three adorable kids ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

The Poosh founder went on to defend her stance to her nearly 25 million followers. “In fact, [motherhood] is the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life,” she continued, adding “I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt.”

The defiant tweets come just a week after last week’s episode of KUWTK, where sister Kim Kardashian, 39, appeared to question Kourt’s work ethic. In the episode, Kim claimed that Kourtney “doesn’t care about anything” and didn’t work as hard as her and Khloe when it came to the business end of things. Kourtney clapped back in a confessional, saying “I don’t want to hear this narrative anymore about this work ethic, and how she’s the only one who has work ethic and she’s doing this, this and this as if she’s better because she works more.” The drama led to the sisters getting into an all-out physical brawl that involved Kim slapping Kourt — yikes!

After the fight, the sisters got into it again! “Do you think I want to come into this negative environment every f*****g day?” Kourtney screamed at Kim, who retorted by calling her a “fat a**.” Kim later opened up about the insane fight with Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see,” Kim revealed of the fight in the Tonight show interview, adding that she “was bleeding.”

While Kim has been making moves with her multiple brands — including KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and shapewear line SKIMS — Kourtney has kept her focus towards her kids and lifestyle website Poosh. On the website, she covers a variety of topics of interest to her — including fitness, healthy eating and green beauty — and has dabbled in selective collaborations of her own, including her own diffuser with Saje Wellness. Unlike sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, Kourt doesn’t appear to be interested in developing a major market brand.