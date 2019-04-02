Poosh: Everything To Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s New Lifestyle Site

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! Kourtney Kardashian just launched Poosh, a new lifestyle website, and here’s everything you need to know.

After weeks of trying to figure out what Kourtney Kardashian’s, 39, secret project, Poosh, could be, the mother-of-three revealed her new website, on April 2, 2019, which is all about beauty, wellness, fashion and lifestyle. Similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s site, Goop, Kourtney’s, Poosh touches base on just about all of the same topics and even has a shopping section. Here’s everything we know so far.

1. It’s a lifestyle website. Poosh has five different sections: Health + Wellness, Life + Style, Home + Entertaining, KMK, and Shop. On the site, you can find an assortment of articles including, “Kris Jenner on What It TAKES To Be A BOSS,” and “How To Look Good Naked.” Meanwhile, under KMK, which stands for Kourtney Mary Kardashian, readers can find a variety of stories written by Kourtney regarding her personal life, with one story being, “How Co-Sleeping Has Worked For My Family.”

2. Poosh is curated by Kourtney as one-stop-shop for all of your advice and needs. The site states, “Poosh is the Modern Guide To Living Your Best Life. Our mission is to educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all.” Kourtney explains why she wanted to create the site, “I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that. People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

3. Kourtney is following in Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively’s footsteps. Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, created the lifestyle site, Goop, which is basically exactly like Poosh. Gwyneth caught a lot of flack for Goop, and still sometimes does, for featuring insanely priced products and service that the everyday reader can’t relate to. Meanwhile Blake, 31, launched her lifestyle site, Preserve, in 2014 but it shut down a year later.

4. It’s not too expensive. Poosh features a shopping section where readers can purchase everything from home decor, to snacks, to beauty products. Some of the home pieces are thousands of dollars, with one couch being $3,000. However, some of the beauty products she features are super affordable, such as a $3 toothpaste.

5. We don’t know how long it will last. While the idea of the lifestyle site is great, especially since people are very interested in Kourtney and her family’s life, many lifestyle sites don’t tend to last long (i.e. Blake’s site). Even just last year, all of the Kardashian sisters shut down their lifestyle phone apps.

Kourtney announced the news on Instagram, where she posted a video of herself sitting with her daughter, Penelope Disick, 6, who’s nickname is actually Poosh. Kourtney says to her daughter, “So how do you feel that my project is named after you?,” to which Penelope adorably replies, “Good.” The rest of the video shows Penelope cutely describing what it is, saying, “Poosh is like…it can be like…” and then the video completely stops.