Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Deleted Mason’s Instagram After His Video About Kylie & Travis

Kourtney Kardashian explained why she shut down her 10-year-old son’s Instagram on the very same day it launched! Apparently, Mason didn’t ‘ask’ to make his debut.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, isn’t ready for her son Mason Disick, 10, to join Instagram. The budding social media star attempted to make his debut on March 24, and he caused quite the stir. Not only did Mason set up an Instagram account, he also hopped on for an Instagram Live session and answered rumors about Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott! His account mysteriously vanished soon afterwards — and Kourtney explained why the next day.

“He started an Instagram like yesterday and didn’t ask us,” Kourtney told her Poosh co-worker, Sarah Howard, in an Instagram Live session on March 25. Of course, the “us” Kourtney referred to was herself and Mason’s dad, Scott Disick, 36. Despite Mason’s growing popularity on TikTok — he’s even collaborated with David Dobrik and Addison Rae — Kourtney revealed that Mason doesn’t even own a cell phone!

“He has an iPad…and a computer for his school,” Kourtney continued. “And so anyways, I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like — he’s 10. I feel like there’s an age limit with Instagram…I think it’s 13.” Kourtney was correct, but her respect for Instagram’s community guidelines wasn’t the only reason she wanted Mason off the ‘gram. She also wants to keep her eldest child safe from online trolls! “I think on Instagram the thing that really worries me with kids is comments,” Kourtney admitted. “People can be so mean.” Kourtney also felt like it wasn’t “the time” for Mason to have an Instagram — but she didn’t delete his account right away. She made it private at first, but Mason had other ideas, apparently! “He turned it back to public without me knowing,” Kourtney revealed, smiling at this point. Now, the account is history altogether.

Mason certainly made a mark in the few hours he was an Instagram user. “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” he announced during Wednesday’s Instagram Live session. The Disicks, Kardashians, Jenners and Wests have all been very tight-lipped about what’s going on between Stormi Webster’s parents in recent weeks. Understandably, fans freaked out — but it looks like the family’s other secrets are safe for now!