North West’s Rap Performance Is ‘Just The Beginning’: Kanye ‘Convinced’ She’ll Be ‘Bigger’ Than Him

Give it up for the next big name in hip hop: North West! After making her rapping debut at Kanye West’s Paris fashion show, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nori’s ‘dream’ is to be just like her daddy.

“What are those? / These are clothes,” rapped North West, 6, during Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 8 show at Paris’s Espace Niemeyer on March 2. It will be a day that will go down in history as the start of Northie’s ascent to the top of the hip hop world. Sure, seeing Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child spit some elementary school rhymes was cute, but don’t think that this was a one-off. “North idolizes her dad and has been saying for a couple of years now that she wants to be a rapper and a singer like him,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So, this was a dream come true for her and definitely just the beginning.”

“Kim is so proud of her,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “but what’s really touching is how Kanye reacts.” Ye had the biggest smile on his face when he joined Nori towards the end of his daughter’s performance. It’s clear that North truly does idolize her daddy, because the moment he came on stage with her, Nori started dancing. Her confidence skyrocketed, which made Kanye even happier. “He’s the definition of a stage dad,” the insider adds. “Truly nothing makes him happier than seeing her shine. And his belief in her is unlimited, he’s convinced she’s going to be a bigger star than he is one day.”

Following the performance, Kim Kardashian, 39, gushed that she was so “proud of my Northie!!!!!!” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her message to her Instagram Story while including a picture of Ye and the up-and-coming rap queen. “Her [first] performance had me in tears. She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dad’s Yeezy Season 8 Show! Shout out to @Zazathecreator. North hopes you like the remix!!”

Before Kim’s shoutout, the parents of Internet sensation ZaZa, 5, threw some shade towards Northie’s parents. “We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage!” they posted online. “We not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.” To Kim’s credit, she did acknowledge ZaZa and credited her for the rap.

“We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!” Kim posted on Instagram. “Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.” You know what this means, right? Fans will be getting a Northie x ZaZa collab soon! At least, we can dream.