ZaZa: 5 Things To Know About YouTube Star, 5, Who Inspired North West, 6, To Rap

ZaZa’s taking the internet by storm! Kim Kardashian said the rapper and YouTube star, 5, was the inspiration behind North’s viral rap, and it’s easy to see why she loves here. Find out more about ZaZa here.

The internet is buzzing about ZaZa, the five-year-old rapping sensation, after her parents called out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for letting North West bite her style. ZaZa (real name Zahara Bean) went viral in 2019 for her amazing dance and rap skills, and her parents felt that there were too many similarities between their little girl’s work, and the impromptu rap North performed at her dad’s fashion show. Kim has cleared the air and said North was inspired by ZaZa. The six-year-old is a huge fan! Here’s why you should stan ZaZa, too:

1. Her single “What I Do” is a hit. After lighting up the internet with her dance moves on Instagram and YouTube, ZaZa released a single with the help of her dad in July 2019. “What I Do” is an infectious rap made adorable by ZaZa’s tiny voice. The cute music video, which showed her dancing it out on the playground, was released a month later. You can see a clip from it below! ZaZa also collaborated with That Girl Lay Lay, another young rapper, for the hit “That’s a NoNo“.

2. She first went viral after dancing to “Water” by ScHoolboy Q on Instagram. ZaZa’s adorable video, which shows her rapping to “Water” and dancing around her Little Tikes car made her instantly famous. See why for yourself here!

3. She stunned tWitch Boss with her dance moves on Ellen. tWitch filled in for Ellen DeGeneres on a special September 2019 episode, where he got to interview his biggest fan. ZaZa charmed the crowd by dancing to her seat, then teaching some of the pro dancer her best moves. He was clearly shocked by her precociousness at just four years old. ZaZa danced her little heart out to Chance The Rapper‘s “Hot Shower” later in the episode, and received a doll house from tWitch.

4. Her favorite rapper is herself. ZaZa’s Ellen interview was hilarious. tWitch asked her about her about rapping, and she had plenty to say. According to ZaZa, if you’re a good rapper, “you sing, you rap, you keep working and working to get your food, and you eat until you get bigger and bigger.” Her favorite rapper? “Me.” She also described herself as “bad and bougie and cute.”

5. Her parents called out Kim and Kanye for not crediting ZaZa while promoting North’s performance. North delighted the audience at the Yeezy season 8 show in Paris on March 2 by rapping as the models walked down the runway. ZaZa’s parents thought it was adorable, but just wanted Kim and Kanye to give credit where credit is due. It sounded an awful lot like “What I Do”.

“We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED. THANK YOU! 💕,” they posted on ZaZa’s Instagram. Kim apologized and said that she would love North and ZaZa to meet!