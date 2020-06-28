Watch
True Thompson Bops Around On An Inflatable Bouncy House During Mommy Khloe’s Birthday Party

True Thompson looked like she was having an absolute blast during her mommy Khloe Kardashian’s big birthday celebration!

Caution… so much cuteness ahead! Khloe Kardashian posted an Instagram story of her baby girl True Thompson, 2, bopping around on a massive inflatable bouncy house on Saturday, June 27. The youngster was one of many who showed up for Khloe’s 36th birthday party that was also attended by her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and many other loved ones. True appeared to have the time of her life as she jumped up and down on the colorful contraption while her doting mother issued her nothing but encouragement in the background. “Go baby!” the Good American founder kept saying during the clip.

True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 28, also apparently made an appearance last night. He posted an Instagram story of him ogling over a life sized cardboard cut out of the award-winning reality star that came with a very flirty comment. “Lawd gawd,” he wrote in between a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

Tristan took to his social media earlier in the day to write Khloe one heck of a 36th birthday tribute. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he penned next to a photo of them with their little one. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

He and his daughter had an adorable moment take place last week when Khloe posted the cutest photo of them on Father’s Day! They wore matching camouflage outfits while cozying up to one another on a hay stack. “You two are definitely twins @realtristan13,” Khloe captioned the snap.

True has no doubt brought on the cuteness ever since she made her world debut in April 2018. Khloe often posts many videos and photos of the youngster behaving in the sweetest of manners while wearing the most precious of outfits!