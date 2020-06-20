Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new video of her sweet daughter True showing off a spin while holding a wand that matches her light blue shorts onesie.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, proved her incredibly cute daughter True Thompson, 2, already knows how to impress her followers with a new skill: spinning! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a new eye-catching video of her tot holding a wand and happily turning around just like a princess! In the adorable clip, Khloe can be heard asking True to spin as she shows off a light blue shorts onesie before following the command and leading her mama to cheer with joyful “Wow.”

Khloe then goes on to ask her where her cousin Dream, 3, is. “Where’s Dreamy?” she can be heard saying in the video. “The bath!” True excitingly screams before Khloe corrects her and tells her she’s in the “bathroom” and asks if she wants to go get her. “No, I play here,” she hilariously anwers.

The new video comes just three days after Khloe posted a photo of True looking taller than ever while standing next to an ice cream cart. “Please Wash Your Hands” was written in white text on the cart and the baby girl looked in disbelief as she put her hands on her cheeks. “Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands! Stay safe out there,” Khloe captioned the snapshot.

True may be quarantining with her mom in the house but she sure looks happy in every recent pic and video we see! Whether she’s standing on Khloe’s patio couch and waving her arms or going through a book fans made her for her 2nd birthday, the tot knows how to have fun and show it! It’s nice to know that Khloe is so open and willing to share some of the most memorable moments of her only child with her followers and we can bet she has many more to come.

When True is not only spending time with her mom she is also spending time her other family members, including her dad Tristan Thompson, 29, who has been co-parenting with Khloe. The trio reportedly spend time at home together during quarantine and are getting along great.