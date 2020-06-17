Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 2, Looks So Tall As She Smiles In Cute New PSA Pics

True Thompson is ‘reminding everyone to please wash your hands!’ Khloe Kardashian’s adorable toddler rocked Scott Disick’s merch while delivering the public service announcement.

True Thompson, 2, delivered a much-needed reminder as businesses re-open on June 17. “Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands! Stay safe out there,” mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, captioned an Instagram post of True, who was posing for pictures by an ice cream cart that bore the “Please Wash Your Hands” PSA that’s also found on shirts and hoodies from Scott Disick’s clothing brand, Talentless. True was even repping her honorary uncle’s quarantine-themed shirt from his brand!

True rang in her second birthday on April 12, and she’s already getting so tall. However, she doesn’t appear quite yet ready for adult-sized T-shirts — her tee nearly reached her shoes! Fans couldn’t get over the adorableness of the outdoor photo shoot.

“Omg she is to dang cute! You are n trouble with her as she gets older!!!! [heart eye emoji],” one fan commented, to which Khloe replied, “I know!!!! Ugh lol she’s literally my angel.” Another fan gushed, “Awwww such a sweetie pie,” and Khloe agreed: “she is the sweetest.” Auntie Kim Kardashian chimed in, leaving an “OMG” in the comments.

The same ice cream cart can be seen in Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s photo taken at Scott Disick’s party.

Although it’s unclear when the photos were snapped, the same ice cream cart was present at Scott’s 37th birthday party at the end of May. Only the closest family members were invited to Scott’s surprise bash, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe and KarJenner kids like True, Stormi Webster, Chicago West, North West and Psalm West. Given that the gathering happened amid a pandemic — hence the ice cream cart’s PSA — one fan wrote on Khloe’s Instagram profile, “I find it funny that Khloe just posted about social distancing but they are all in a party for Scott’s bday.”

“They are all cousins,” Khloe fired back. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”