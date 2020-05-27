Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After KarJenners Are Criticized For Not Social Distancing Their Kids

The KarJenners were dragged for letting their kids hang out amidst social distancing protocols, but Khloe Kardashian explained why their reunion didn’t break any rules.

Several of the KarJenner family members got together on May 26 for a family celebration, and Khloe Kardashian documented the fun on her Instagram Story. She posted several videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 2, hanging with some of her cousins, including Stormi Webster, 2, Psalm West, 1, and North West, 6. The kids jumped around in a bouncy castle as Khloe kept a close eye on them. While many fans took to social media to gush over the cuteness in the videos, though, some fans couldn’t help but throw some criticism the KarJenners’ way.

One hater pointed out that Khloe was preaching social distancing amidst the coronavirus in one post on her Instagram page, but then gathering with her family members for a party in another post. However, Khloe shut down the critics and explained that the KarJenners were following all of the rules and protocols that are currently in place in California. “They are all cousins,” she responded, in the comments section of a fan’s Instagram upload of one of her videos. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

Of course, Khloe received overwhelming support from her loyal fans and followers, and many told her to simply ignore the haters. She then added, “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

The Kardashians have continued to film for their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, amidst the coronavirus lockdown, with family members self-recording their footage on iPhones while stuck in their homes. The show is set to return in September with new episodes, and we’ll get a closer look at how the famous fam has been spending their down time!