See Message
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After KarJenners Are Criticized For Not Social Distancing Their Kids

khloe kardashian
Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick pictured at the Cafe de Flore in Paris. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622518_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West leaving Le Flore Cafe during Paris Fashion Week. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622360_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 64 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The KarJenners were dragged for letting their kids hang out amidst social distancing protocols, but Khloe Kardashian explained why their reunion didn’t break any rules.

Several of the KarJenner family members got together on May 26 for a family celebration, and Khloe Kardashian documented the fun on her Instagram Story. She posted several videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 2, hanging with some of her cousins, including Stormi Webster, 2, Psalm West, 1, and North West, 6. The kids jumped around in a bouncy castle as Khloe kept a close eye on them. While many fans took to social media to gush over the cuteness in the videos, though, some fans couldn’t help but throw some criticism the KarJenners’ way.

One hater pointed out that Khloe was preaching social distancing amidst the coronavirus in one post on her Instagram page, but then gathering with her family members for a party in another post. However, Khloe shut down the critics and explained that the KarJenners were following all of the rules and protocols that are currently in place in California. “They are all cousins,” she responded, in the comments section of a fan’s Instagram upload of one of her videos. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

Of course, Khloe received overwhelming support from her loyal fans and followers, and many told her to simply ignore the haters. She then added, “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

The Kardashians have continued to film for their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, amidst the coronavirus lockdown, with family members self-recording their footage on iPhones while stuck in their homes. The show is set to return in September with new episodes, and we’ll get a closer look at how the famous fam has been spending their down time!