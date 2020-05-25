Khloe Kardashian Then & Now: See Pics From Her Early ‘KUWTK’ Days To New Hair Makeover

Khloe Kardashian has gone from Kim’s little sis to a successful business woman in her own right, and proud mom-of-one over the past decade. Now, we’re looking back at her transformation!

It’s been more than a decade since the world was introduced to Khloe Kardashian! The business woman and fashion mogul first burst onto the scene on Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside her big sisters Kim and Kourtney – and it’s hard to believe how far she’s come! Audiences initially fell in love with her as the youngest of the Kardashian clan, who attended events and always supported her siblings. However, Khloe quickly stepped into her own spotlight, and made it clear she was a mogul in the making! Along with her family members’ lives being chronicled on the show, Khloe’s ventures in the fashion world, her fitness journey, and her tumultuous relationships have all played out for the world to see.

From her trips to Miami with Kourtney, to getting her ‘revenge body’, Khloe quickly became one of the most familiar faces in the world of pop culture, and has built a loyal army of fans. Perhaps one of the biggest milestones in her life came in April 2018, as her world was forever changed when she gave birth to her adorable daughter, True Thompson. Khloe shares her mini-me with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the toddler spends most of the time in Los Angeles with her mom, hanging out with her countless, equally adorable cousins!

There’s hardly a day when Khloe’s name isn’t in the headlines, but on May 22 Khloe was quite literally everywhere after posting an Instagram pic showing her hair transformation. After years of going blonder and blonder until hitting platinum, Khloe decided to revert to her more natural brown hair color, and debuted photos of her dark hair makeover. Instead of a coffee-colored shade, Khloe opted for golden brown hair with lighter streaks here and there — totally perfect for summer.

“Love the bronde!!!!!,” big sis Kim gushed under the post, as even more stars jumped into the comments section of Khloe’s pic to leave their thoughts on the hair makeover. “This colour [heart eye emojis],” model Winnie Harlow wrote, and Kim Zolciak gushed, “Absoluely stunning [fire emojis].” Fans loved to see the return of Khloe’s combination of blonde and brown hair, reminiscent of earlier seasons of KUWTK when she was slowly transitioning into a full-on blonde. “Bronde has finally returned.. we missed you baby,” a fan commented, to which Khloe replied, “Hahahaha amen.” We’ve loved watching Khloe transform over the years — both in terms of her look, and her endeavors in the business world. Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of the reality star over the years.