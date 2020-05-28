Why The Kardashians Felt It Was ‘Important’ To Throw A Surprise Party For Scott Disick’s Birthday

Scott Disick’s split from Sofia Richie didn’t stop his family from throwing him a surprise party, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why nothing was going to stop the KarJenners from celebrating ‘The Lord’s special day.

Is there anything worse than breaking up right before a birthday? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie called it quits right before the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star turned 37-years-old. Thankfully, Scott had the rest of the KUWTK cast to cheer him up. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, took Scott away for a weekend with their kids, and when they got back to LA, the KarJenners “decided to surprise him with a little party,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are the only family Scott really has, and they don’t take that lightly. He has been having a tough time, so it was important to them to get together to show him their love and to PROVE him how much he matters to them.”

For those who weren’t invited to this bash, Kylie Jenner, 22, shared pictures from the party to her Instagram Stories. In one snap, Kylie – channeling her inner Ariana Grande with a long ponytail and tanned skin – cuddled her two-year-old daughter Stormi. In another, she gave Scott a sweet hug, captioning the photo, “yesterday celebrating [Scott Disick].” Though Kourtney didn’t share a picture of her with Scott at the party, she did post a picture of her alongside Kylie to her Instagram. True Thompson, the 2-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian, 35, appeared in one of Kylie’s snaps, calling out to her cousin, Chicago West. Though Kim Kardashian, 39, didn’t share any pictures from this bash, Psalm West, 1, was also spotted in a moon bouncy house.

Kourt’s decision to take Scott and their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 – out to Canyon Point, Utah, was “a very last minute decision and it wasn’t planned as a birthday trip for Scott, but it turned into that,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “The kids all love celebrating birthdays, so it was very fun for them too.” Scott probably needed the cheering up because right before his birthday (May 26, FYI), outlets reported that Sofia, 21, and Scott had broken up after three years together. Neither has spoken about why their romance ended, but Page Six reports that their relationship “ran its course.”

Other issues, like his “past traumas,” played a factor in the breakup. In late April, Scott checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado but left abruptly after a photo of himself at the center was published online. Scott’s lawyer told HollywoodLife that Scott was seeking help for emotional issues, dealing with the loss of his parents – Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick – who died months apart in late 2013/early 2014.

In a case of bad timing, Cosmopolitan UK published an interview conducted with Sofia at the start of the year. In the pre-breakup chat, she defended the age gap between her and Scott. “[I have] this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think. [People talking about us] doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?”