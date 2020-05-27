Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reportedly Split After Nearly 3 Years Of Dating

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split, according to a new report on May 27 that also claims Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian played a role in the breakup.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are going their separate ways, according to a new report by Page Six on May 27. The Talentless founder, 37, and model, 21, dated for nearly three years, but the news outlet’s source said the relationship “ran its course”. Other issues like Scott’s “past traumas”, which led him to rehab recently, also contributed to the split, Page Six claims. “Scott had gone back to his old ways,” the source said, “and Sofia got fed up.” But that’s not all. This new report goes on to say that Scott’s relationship with his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, also played a role in their split. “Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her,” Page Six‘s source says, “and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

The breakup news comes just a few weeks after Scott checked himself into All Points North Lodge rehab facility in Colorado on April 28, and then abruptly left after a photo of him at the treatment center was published online. Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer told HollywoodLife at the time that drugs and alcohol did not play a role. Instead, he explained that Scott sought treatment for emotional issues after both his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick died three months apart from each other in October 2013 and January 2014.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Singer said in a statement on May 4. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

Following his exit from the Colorado rehab facility, HollywoodLife learned that Scott was exploring more private options for treatment. At the time, a separate source revealed that Sofia was supporting Scott through the difficult time, however, they were never photographed together after his rehab exit, and she failed to wish him a happy birthday on social media on May 26.

Scott and Sofia were first romantically linked in May 2017, when they were spotted cozying up on a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Sofia — who previously dated Justin Bieber, 23, in September of 2016 — denied that she and Scott were romantic, calling the pair, “homies.” However, after photos of the two continued to emerge, they eventually made things official on Instagram by posting photos of each other. They later split in 2018 after Scott had allegedly cheated on Sofia, but they got back together.

Scott shares three kids with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian — sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5. Sofia appeared on numerous episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2019, and was often photographed out with Scott, Kourtney and their kids.

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Scott and Sofia’s reps for comment.