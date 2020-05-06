Sofia Richie ‘Proud’ Of Scott Disick For Seeking Treatment: How She & Kourtney Kardashian Will Help

Sofia Richie is ‘going to be there’ for Scott Disick after he checked out of a Colorado facility to seek treatment and she’s even willing to work with his ex Kourtney Kardashian to help with his next steps.

Scott Disick, 36, made headlines when he checked in and out of All Points North Lodge facility in Colorado on May 4 and now that he is back home in quarantine with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, she is making sure to show him love and support. “Sofia loves Scott and she thought it was really brave of him to face his issues and reach out for help,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. She had talked with him about it in the past but right now was the time Scott felt it was best to go since everybody was quarantined and he could take time out to focus on himself. She’s going to continue being there for him and she’s proud he’s working on himself.”

Sofia’s pride comes after Scott, who sought treatment on Apr. 28, chose to check out of the facility he was in because the news went public and felt there was a lack of privacy. “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Scott’s lawyer Marty Singer confirmed to us on May 4. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”