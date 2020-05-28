Exclusive
Why Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Went On A Weekend Getaway Together Just Days Before Sofia Split
There’s a specific reason why Kourtney Kardashian ‘invited’ Scott Disick to Utah, which a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. The exes even celebrated together at Scott’s birthday party in LA!
Just days before Scott Disick’s reported split from Sofia Richie became news, he reunited with another ex — Kourtney Kardashian — for a family getaway to the Utah desert. The Memorial Day weekend trip was actually Kourtney’s idea, according to a source close to the Poosh blogger and the KarJenners. “Kourtney invited Scott to join her and the kids [Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, Reign, 5] on their getaway to Amangiri [a resort in Canyon Point, Utah] because she knows how happy it makes the kids to have him around,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She also feels like it’s one of the most healing places she’s ever been to, so she knew it would be good for Scott.”
Scott has “been working on his issues and making a huge effort to get better so that makes it easy for her to have him around,” our source continues. “[Kourtney] feels confident that he’s back on the right track and enjoying healthy, positive distractions as he continues to recover.” Scott has been through a lot in the past month. At the end of April, he checked into a Colorado rehab facility to “come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother [in 2013], followed by the death of his father 3 months later,” Scott’s lawyer Marty Singer wrote to HollywoodLife after the rehab trip became public knowledge (much to Scott’s dismay). Nearly a month later, a source claimed to Page Six that “Scott had gone back to his old ways, and Sofia got fed up.”
Scott also happened to ring in his 37th birthday on May 26, but that actually wasn’t the purpose of this desert vacation! “Getting out of town for the long weekend was a very last minute decision and it wasn’t planned as a birthday trip for Scott but it turned into that,” our source clarifies. “The kids all love celebrating birthdays so it was very fun for them too.” This was evident in the photos that Kourtney shared on Instagram: from horseback riding to boating in Lake Powell, there was no shortage of activities for the family of five!
Kourtney and Scott didn’t immediately go their separate ways after returning home in Los Angeles. “They are all back in L.A. now and the family decided to surprise him with a little party,” our source adds, referring to the party that the KarJenners threw for the Flip It Like Disick host on May 26. Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of his birthday cake, while Kourtney and Kylie Jenner posted photos of themselves at the small family gathering.
With Scott’s parents sadly gone, the KarJenners “are the only family Scott really has and they don’t take that lightly,” our source explains. “He has been having a tough time so it was important to them to get together to show him their love and to PROVE him how much he matters to them.”