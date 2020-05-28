Why Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Went On A Weekend Getaway Together Just Days Before Sofia Split

Scott also happened to ring in his 37th birthday on May 26, but that actually wasn’t the purpose of this desert vacation! “Getting out of town for the long weekend was a very last minute decision and it wasn’t planned as a birthday trip for Scott but it turned into that,” our source clarifies. “The kids all love celebrating birthdays so it was very fun for them too.” This was evident in the photos that Kourtney shared on Instagram: from horseback riding to boating in Lake Powell, there was no shortage of activities for the family of five!

Kourtney and Scott didn’t immediately go their separate ways after returning home in Los Angeles. “They are all back in L.A. now and the family decided to surprise him with a little party,” our source adds, referring to the party that the KarJenners threw for the Flip It Like Disick host on May 26. Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of his birthday cake, while Kourtney and Kylie Jenner posted photos of themselves at the small family gathering.