Rob Kardashian Is ‘Dating Someone’ New Amid Weight Loss: Why He’s Keeping The Romance A Secret

Rob Kardashian is looking better than ever! The sock guru, 33, recently debuted his weight loss at sister Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party and has a new lady in his life, according to a source close to the entrepreneur. “Rob is keeping it very low key but apparently he’s dating someone that he really likes,” the source dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows as soon as people find out, it will get turned into a huge deal and all this pressure will be added that he doesn’t want, so he’s being very secretive right now. His family is respecting his privacy, as long as he’s happy, they’re happy.”

The Kardashian family insider also added, “Rob is in a new stage, it’s obvious to everyone, he’s happy again. But it hasn’t been an overnight change, he’s been getting better and better over the past years. He has continually put the work in and the results are showing in every area of his life. He’s doing so good.”

Rob hasn’t been in a public relationship since his tumultuous relationship with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna , 32. Their brief engagement ended with drama in 2016: Rob accused Chyna of leaving their home and taking their now three-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian , with her. The pair remain locked in a court battle, however it seems Rob is ready to start dating again.

A second source told HL, “Rob is feeling better than ever and more confident than he has in a long time. He was determined to lose weight and get healthy for the sake of Dream and he’s so glad he did because he’s loving the energy he has and the amazing feedback he’s received not only from his family, but it’s given him the confidence to put himself back out there in terms of dating again,” the insider dished. “Rob isn’t ready to share anything about his romantic life publicly. He feels it’s done too much damage to his relationships in the past and that’s the last thing he needs at this point.”