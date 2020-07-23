Rob Kardashian Shares Shirtless Pic On Instagram After Debuting New Weight Loss: See Photo

It’s all about the bounce back! Rob Kardashian shared his first shirtless photos in years on July 23 — less than a month after he debuted his incredible weight loss at the end June!

Rob Kardashian is looking good! The sock guru, 33, switched his Instagram profile picture (seen here) to a shirtless beach snap from behind on Thursday. Rob, who’s pictured chowing down on what appears to be a sandwich, looks dramatically thinner in the new photo. Despite the small size of the photo, his tattoos are clearly visible, as is his black beanie hat.

The upload comes just a few weeks after the father-of-one debuted his weight loss at sister Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party in LA, pictured above. Rob posed for multiple photos with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, sister Kourtney Kardashian, her ex Scott Disick, among others in attendance. Although Rob wore an all-black sweatsuit, his weight loss progress was evident in the party snaps.

It’s no secret that Rob is the most private of all the famous Kardashian-Jenner siblings. He’s laid low for years due to insecurities about his weight — something his family has spoken about publicly. Rob’s hiatus from the spotlight also came with taking a step back from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Since Season 7, he went from a main fixture on the show, to making short cameos in sporadic scenes.

But, he’s feeling much better these days, as noted by Khloe, who recently teased his return to the family’s hit reality show. “My brother’s coming back around, and he’s feeling more confident and comfortable. So, I think he just started a whole new season so, here we go!” Khloe revealed during a remote appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. The Good American founder was referring to Season 19 of KUWTK, which the family is currently filming.

In a separate interview, Khloe continued to gush over her brother’s progress. “Him and I have always been so incredibly close,” she said during a virtual appearance on Daily Pop, July 17 . “He’s at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don’t know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday,” she continued, adding, “He was fine with us posting a flick of him.”

HollywoodLife recently learned that Rob’s family, especially Khloe, have been a solid support system for him during his weight loss journey. “His mom and sisters are all supportive but Khloe is his number one cheerleader,” a Kardashian source told us in the beginning of July. “Khloe’s always pushing him and checking on him and is just so proud of him.”