Kim Kardashian Looks Stressed Shooting ‘KUWTK’ With Malika Haqq After Kanye’s Abortion Comments

Kim Kardashian didn’t appear at ease while surrounded by a production crew in Malibu. She was photographed with Malika Haqq on the very same day Kanye West condemned abortions, Planned Parenthood and vaccines.

Just as controversial press of Kanye West has resumed, so has filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians for his wife Kim Kardashian. The 39-year-old makeup mogul didn’t appear to be in high spirits, either, as she was photographed talking with her close friend Malika Haqq, 37, at a beach house in Malibu amid the filming session on July 8. On that very same day, Kanye made headlines — and became the topic of very many angry tweets — after his anti-Planned Parenthood and anti-vaccine interview with Forbes, in addition to his anti-abortion tweet, all hit the Internet.

Kim was pictured mid-sentence with a tense look on her face. It was hard to read her exact mood, since her eyes were blocked by black shades. Meanwhile, Malika was pictured in a Fendi Mania one-piece swimsuit while speaking with someone who appeared to be a part of the KUWTK production crew (they were surrounded by several people holding equipment). Like Kim, she appeared to be a bit stressed as well. Kris Jenner previously revealed that her family is filming Season 19 of KUWTK while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, before the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Wednesday was an eventful day in the media for both Kim and Kanye. The latter shocked the world when his following quote ran in Forbes: “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible. Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.” That’s not all; the Grammy-wining music artist also revealed his skepticism towards vaccines amid a worldwide pandemic.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. So, when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast,” Kanye told Forbes. “They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.” Kim, who shares her four children North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1, with Kanye, has previously voiced her support for both Planned Parenthood and vaccines.

imagine kanye googling

“what does a 6 month old fetus look like” pic.twitter.com/l4ihvSqaPJ — rose TEAM IMH (@ROSESGNG) July 8, 2020

Kanye did even more damage by taking to Twitter afterwards and sharing a screenshot of his Google search, which read, “what does a 6 month fetus look like.” The screenshot displayed illustrations of fetuses inside the womb, and Kanye wrote, “These souls deserve to live.” He soon deleted the tweet amid a flurry of angry responses, which pointed out that it is extremely rare for an abortion to be performed when someone is six months pregnant — so much so, a medical emergency is usually the only justification.

Alas, nothing has appeared to rock Kanye and Kim’s relationship. Kanye gave his wife of six years a shout-out for her work in prison reform during a freestyle rap in his Forbes interview. Kim is also serving as Kanye’s advisor as he competes in the 2020 presidential election. However, in May, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim and Kanye “both found quarantine to be really stressful at times” thus causing “fights,” which led them to try and “give each other breaks.”