Kanye West Honors ‘Wife’ Kim For Freeing Prisoners & Shouts Out ‘Kris Kardashian’ On New Freestyle Rap

Kanye West not only opened up about his stance on Planned Parenthood and vaccinations in a new Forbes interview — but he also dropped some bars, and gave a shout out to his wife Kim.

Kanye West, 43, found time to drop some bars during a stunning July 8 interview with Forbes in which he laid out his political views. The outlet released three freestyle raps that Ye performed, and in the first track titled “This Is WHat The Covid’s Made”, he gave a shoutout to Kim Kardashian, and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. “We ’bout to go big, yes we will Kris [Jenner],” he raps. “We ’bout to go big Robert [Kardashian], yes we will. Kris… Kardashian… Rob… Kardashian…” He then gave his wife a shoutout for her work surrounding prison reform. “First to get a n***** free, now my wife big,” Kanye raps.

He also name drops Trump, as he raps about the global pandemic. “How about we stop hiding in the bunkers and be a real man?” Kanye says, referencing the time Trump hid in a safe room beneath the White House amid Black Lives Matter protests. In the second track, titled, “Thou Shalt Not Kill,” Kanye raps about the death penalty and the O.J. Simpson case, before dropping a third freestyle named “This Is Earth.”

It comes one day after the outlet published a profile on Kanye following “four rambling hours of interviews”. Interestingly, his views seem at odds with wife Kim’s famously pro-choice views. “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible,” the religious-leaning rapper said. “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians would recall that Kim and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney visited a Planned Parenthood clinic back in 2017, and publicly voiced their support for the organization. “My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients,” Kim said on Instagram at the time. “They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp.”

In the new interview, Kanye also came out as an anti-vaxxer. “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed,” he said. “So, when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.” During the interview, Kanye also claimed he contracted the coronavirus earlier in 2020.