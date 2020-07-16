Khloe Kardashian Teases Brother Rob Kardashian’s Return To ‘KUWTK’ After His Dramatic Weight Loss  

Rob Kardashian may make his return to ‘KUWTK’ as soon as next season! In a new interview, big sis, Khloe Kardashian revealed that her brother’s feeling ‘confident’ — just weeks after he debuted his weight loss at her 36th birthday party!

Rob Kardashian may be coming to a small screen near you! Khloe Kardashian teased his return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians this week — following Rob’s hiatus from the spotlight due to insecurities about his weight. Since Season 7, Rob went from a main fixture on the show, to making short cameos in sporadic scenes. Though now, he’s feeling much more confident, his sister said in a new interview.

“My brother’s coming back around, and he’s feeling more confident and comfortable. So, I think he just started a whole new season so, here we go!” Khloe, 36, said during a remote appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. Khloe happened to be the one to bring up the topic about her brother’s return while discussing the show.

Rob, who’s known as the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner family, debuted a slimmer figure at Khloe’s recent 36th birthday party at the end of June. The sock entrepreneur, 33, posed for a photo with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson and a friend, where Rob looked visibly thinner in a black tracksuit.

HollywoodLife recently learned that his family, especially Khloe, have been a solid support system for Rob amid his health journey. “His mom and sisters are all supportive but Khloe is his number one cheerleader,” a Kardashian source told us in the beginning of July. “Khloe’s always pushing him and checking on him and is just so proud of him.”

KUWTK is currently in its 18th season on the E! network — going on 19. Kim Kardashian was spotted filming the upcoming season at a beach house in Malibu with family friend Malika Haqq on July 8.

Khloe also answered if she ever sees her family’s hit reality show coming to an end. “We always say, when it becomes un-fun and we’re all like dreading doing, like hang it up,” she said, explaining, “It’s not going to last forever and we know that, and I think we’re so OK with that. For Kourtney, if she wasn’t feeling like that wasn’t her happy place, by all means, we don’t want someone to do that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Khloe opens up about having more children in the future, as well as how she’s empowering people with migraines through her own migraine journey. SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, hosted by Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T, will air its full interview with Khloe on Friday morning, July 17th at 7am ET on SiriusXM Hits 1.