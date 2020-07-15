Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether Kourtney Will Appear On ‘KUWTK’ Again After Quitting

While appearing on ‘The View,’ Khloe Kardashian opened up about her sister, Kourtney’s, decision to quit ‘KUWTK’ and what that means for the upcoming episodes.

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a big update during her interview with the ladies of The View on July 15. The reality star appeared over video chat to discuss what’s to come on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns in September. The famous family continued filming the show amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and will have tons of new footage in the fall.

“It’s a lot about us filming during the pandemic and everything going on with the world and how we’re going to cope with this new normal,” Khloe explained to the ladies of The View. Of course, fans are dying to see more about the aftermath of Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s vicious physical fight, which aired earlier this year. In the subsequent episodes, we saw the sisters somewhat put the drama behind them, but Kourtney also made the decision to take a step back from the reality show. She explained that she would only be filming what she’s comfortable with sharing going forward.

However, she appears to have already had a change of heart. “[You’ll also see] how we’re coping with Kourtney taking a step back and putting her family first and the different dynamics with that,” Khloe revealed. “Currently, we are starting to film a little bit here and there, and Kourtney does want to film a little bit more, but at her own pace. That’s good and something exciting to look forward to.” Kourtney actually was photographed filming while out and about with Kendall Jenner on July 14!

Khloe also opened up about whether or not she could ever see herself quitting like Kourtney did. “There’s definitely some seasons where your experiencing life at its heaviest and you obviously would want to do anything besides be on camera,” she admitted. “But when you sign up for the show, you sign up to show the good and the bad. I respect my sister for doign what’s best for her well being and mental health. At the end of the day, we want Kourt to be happy and healthy, and she is that right now. She’s in a really great place and that makes me happy. For me, I’d probably think [about quitting] for a minute and need an afternoon to myself, but I’m good to go. I love what I do. I don’t really think those thoughts for too long.”

Based on previews for Keeping Up With the Kardsahians, viewers can also expect to see what’s been going on between Khloe and her ex, Tristan Thompson, in quarantine. In April, E! released a trailer for the upcoming episodes, and it showed Scott Disick and Kris Jenner speculating that Khloe and Tristan had hooked up while spending so much time together. Khloe didn’t expand on that during her View appearance, so it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see!