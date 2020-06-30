Rob Kardashian’s Transformation: From ‘KUWTK,’ To Dream’s Dad, To Today — See Pics

Rob Kardashian has undergone such a change since audiences first met him on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ We’re looking back at his transformation from reality TV star to father and more!

Rob Kardashian may have taken to a low-profile since his time regularly appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but that doesn’t make him any less of a valuable member to the reality TV royalty family. The only son and brother in the Kardashian clan, Rob, 33, has gone through a real maturation over the years. Audiences first met Rob back in 2007 when he was just 20 years old.

While on the show, Rob’s relationships with his sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie — were all put on display, along with some of his own romantic pursuits. Between 2007 and 2009, Rob dated former Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon. Their relationship was chronicled on the early seasons of the show, before the couple went their separate ways.

But Rob continued to find some success outside of the E! reality TV series. In 2011, Rob appeared on the thirteenth season of Dancing With The Stars. Rob went on to place second on the reality competition series with his professional partner, Cheryl Burke. Things changed for Rob, however, a few years later when he began dating model Blac Chyna.

The couple’s relationship was chronicled on the series Rob & Chyna in 2016, which only lasted six episodes. The two announced their engagement in April 2016, after only a few months of dating. They also revealed that they would be welcoming their sweet daughter, Dream, who Chyna gave birth to in November of that year. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the couple.

Rob and Chyna announced their split in December 2016. Since then, the two have been embroiled in a heated legal squabble over three-year-old Dream and more. Through it all, however, Rob has seemingly tried to get his life to a place with less drama. During his time with family at sister Khloe’s recent 36th birthday bash, Rob showed off his impressive weight loss. Along with sharing sweet, candid moments with his precious little girl, it appears that Rob is getting his life back on track and working to be his very best self. To see Rob’s transformation over the years, check out the gallery above.