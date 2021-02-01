Rob Kardashian Shows Off His Weight Loss While Cuddling Stormi Webster In Cute New Pic

Rob Kardashian celebrated Stormi Webster’s third birthday with an adorable photo of the uncle-niece duo cuddling. The shout-out also revealed Rob’s recent weight loss, which was teased in the new ‘KUWTK’ trailer.

Rob Kardashian, 33, is not one to post very many selfies of himself, but Feb. 1st was a special exception. It was Stormi Webster‘s third birthday, so Rob decided to celebrate by sharing a photo of himself cuddling his niece. Both the uncle and niece look like they were in the middle of a giggling fit! “Happy Birthday STORMi,” Rob lovingly captioned the birthday shout-out post.

Rob, who was wearing a rainbow tie-dye shirt in the photo, looked happy and healthy! The occasional guest star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians underwent a fitness transformation in 2020, and would be seen in photos here and there showing off his weight loss progress (such as these photos of Rob greeting his mom, Kris Jenner, at the airport in the beginning of January).

Rob’s trim figure was also revealed in the new trailer for KUWTK, in which the young father could be seen smiling and glowing as he sat down for a meal. It’s no surprise to see Rob looking so stress-free, since a report claimed a weight has been lifted off his shoulders: the details of his custody agreement with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, whom he shares his four-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with.

Rob reportedly reached a new custody agreement with Chyna right before 2021, per Us Weekly; so, a source close to Dream’s father EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Rob has no distractions coming into 2021, and that makes everything so much easier for him to focus on himself.”

“When it comes to 2021, Rob is looking to be as healthy as he can be for Dream,” our source added. But Rob’s not only focusing on his healthy journey. “He also wants to invest his time in sports cards,” the insider continued. “He is very much involved in the market of sports cards and sports memorabilia, and he would love to get more into that and have that be his pastime and make money off it on the resell market.”

As for Rob’s plans for the rest of the year, another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Rob’s back — he made it through some very dark days, but he’s good again and very excited about 2021. He’s got big plans for his clothing line Halfway Dead next year, too. And he and his mom are doing great with their hot sauce Grandeza — they have plans to grow that in 2021, too.”