How Rob Kardashian’s Feeling About His New ‘Healthy Physique’: Plus His Weight Loss Secrets Revealed

Rob Kardashian’s ‘weight issues have been a part of his life forever’ but he’s worked hard to be ‘on the right side of his weight’ to ‘keep up’ with his three-year-old daughter Dream.

Rob Kardashian, 33, is feeling ‘proud” of losing weight and staying healthy and he’s been taking steps to maintain it all for himself and for his daughter Dream, 3. “Rob feels better than ever and has worked really hard to lose the weight,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s something that doesn’t happen overnight and he’s so proud of what he’s accomplished.”

“Now that Dream is 3-years-old and she has so much energy and is always running around, Rob was determined to get to a healthy weight so he could keep up with her,” the source continued. “He wanted to be able to be there for her and be the father she needs.”

Rob’s diet and exercise routine has been a big part of him achieving his weight loss goals and that includes “eating much healthier.” Our source added, “he cut out the junk food. His diet consists of mostly protein and veggies but he allows himself cheat days here and there when he indulges on special occasions.”

“He’s also been doing a lot of cardio on the treadmill plus a bit of weightlifting to tone his muscles,” the insider shared. “His family has been a huge support system and their positive feedback, along with his main motivation being Dream, has pushed Rob to keep going and maintain his healthy physique.”

“ Rob ‘s weight issues have been a part of his life forever,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It is a constant thing he has to deal with. And he has accepted that. He doesn’t see it as a bad thing. Thankfully he is on his right side of the weight and health he wants to be but he also knows that it is a constant battle and he is up for the fight and up for the challenge.”

Although the holidays are coming up and can be a challenge when it comes to eating healthy, it turns out Rob is ready to face it. “As the holidays near he will absolutely eat all the great food that surrounds the holiday but he now has a more of a determination to keep the weight off so as much as he will have fun with his food journey he is monitoring much more this time around and will continue to do it because it makes him feel good,” the insider said.

Rob is feeling better and better these days and it shows on the outside," a third insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. "It's really a case of his mindset finally be in the right place." One of Rob's latest public outings that showed off his awesome weight loss was at his sister Kim Kardashian 's 40th birthday party . He was all smiles in a cute pic he posed in with Kim and the rest of his sisters, which can be seen above, and seemed to prove he's not only looking great, but feeling great as well.