Rob Kardashian Claims He’s ‘Back’ After Dropping Major Weight & Fans Gush Over His ‘Handsome’ New Selfie

Rob Kardashian is so happy to be in the public eye again after his dramatic weight loss. He declared that he’s officially ‘back,’ while sharing a selfie of his slim face.

Rob Kardashian is loving the attention he’s been getting ever since he debuted his new slimmed down body at sister Khloe Kardashian‘s lavish 36th birthday party in June. He’s been posting more photos of himself to his social media than ever before, and has now declared that he is “back.” The 33-year-old shared an Instagram selfie on Aug. 12 with his handsome brown eyes showing above his blue mask. Even with the facial protection, his chin and neck appeared so trim. “We back‼️” he proudly captioned the picture.

Fans went absolutely wild for his confident declaration, after Rob avoided the spotlight for so many years while he battled his weight issues. User @morenitabonita520 cheered, “It’s about damn time!!! Yay Rob! Positive vibes your way!” while @rushda79 told him, “So handsome… even with the mask.” Fan @sarah_contera applauded, “Welcome Back Rob!” with a fire emoji, as @heylovey pointed out, “The double chin is goneeee baby boy is backkkkkk.”

The first full body views of Rob’s trim physique came from photos at Khloe’s June 27 birthday party. Ever since, Rob has been so much more open about sharing pictures of himself, his daughter Dream Kardsahian, and socializing with his siblings, who he had been estranged from on and off for years. Rob posted a July 7 selfie looking down past his flat stomach to his feet, showing that that his belly had disappeared. The sock designer’s love life is even starting back up, as he was seen on a date with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle.

Rob has also been sharing plenty of photos from his famous family’s summer rental in Malibu. He’s posted photos of sister Kendall Jenner, 24, lounging in a bikini while sipping on white wine, and his mom Kris Jenner, 64, looking casually glam sitting on the patio overlooking the ocean. And of course there’s three-year-old Dream. They’ve had plenty of daddy-daughter days next to the ocean playing in the sand, while the little girl frolicked with her cousin, Khloe’s daughter True Thompson, 2, at the ocean’s edge. New body, renewed family bonds, a positive outlook…Rob really is “back.”