Dream Kardashian, 3, Hilariously Pretends To Fall While Running On Beach With Cousin True Thompson, 2

Rob Kardashian confessed he thought Dream was ‘so funny’ as he shared the cutest video of his daughter & niece True Thompson having a blast by the ocean!

Cousins Dream Kardashian, 3, and True Thompson, 2, are inseparable! Rob Kardashian, 33, shared the sweetest video of the duo running up and down the beach as they dipped their toes into the water on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The toddlers giggled and laughed as Dream jumped out of the cool water saying, “Ow, it’s cold!” She didn’t appear too bothered, however, as she ran right back in for more then backed up again, taking a tumble as a big wave came right at her! “Dream is so funny to me with her fake fall lol,” Rob wrote in his caption, adding a blue heart and laughing emoji.

Unlike her older cousin, True was quite the trooper as the loud, crashing waves came right at her! She was fully prepared to take a dip with her bright pink “Mona Crochet” swimsuit by Little Peixoto ($75), hanging onto her trusty yellow and green sand toys. Like True, Dream also kept her curly hair back, rocking the “Tie Dye Rash Guard Swim Set” in orange and red ($74), also by Little Peixoto. While the weather looked slightly overcast, that didn’t stop these two from having a blast.

Pool day woo Dreamy bean!

Dream was all-smiles in a second photo posted to Rob’s Instagram proudly posing in front of her Crate & Barrel Fire Station Playhouse and Barbie Dream Dollhouse! Still rocking the tie-dye turtlenecked swimsuit, Dream added a pair of her uncle Kanye West‘s Yeezy Resin Slides in the beige “Bone” color. “Pool day woo Dreamy bean!” Rob sweetly added in the caption, also posted on Aug. 5. The sandals are a go-to for the KarJenner clan, with True also rocking her “Earth Brown” pair earlier in the day to the Farmer’s Market.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, posted the video ever of her daughter stocking up on peaches at the market, responsibly wearing a mask as she handed the fruit stand worker several to buy. True swapped out her usual Abby Cadabby and Poppy dolls for My Little Pony‘s Pinkie Pie — which she held in her left hand, along with a fresh flower — using her right to pass the peaches one-by-one to the woman managing the fruit stand. “Want me to help you?” the woman sweetly offered as Dream stood by in a blush pink dress. True looked so stylish for the outing in her Yeezy’s, a green ruffle top by My Little Cozmo and white shorts as mom Khloe captioned the clip, “our big girls.”