Dream Kardashian bonded with her cousin True Thompson while out and about where they looked to be really enjoying each other’s company!

So much fun! Khloe Kardashian, 36, proudly played the role of being a fun aunt when she took her niece Dream Kardashian, 3, out for a little fun in the sun on Wednesday, August 5. They were of course joined by her baby girl True Thompson, 2, where the little ones appeared to have a blast while shopping at a local’s farmers market! “Our big girls,” she captioned one of the Instagram stories where her daughter picked out a bunch of delicious peaches to bring home. True couldn’t have been more adorable in her green top and white sneakers combo.

Dream showed off her stylish side in a beautiful pink dress with matching clips for her hair. Both girls had on similar footwear and face masks as they made their way through the market. They also picked out some beautiful flowers along their journey with True setting her sights on a gorgeous single daisy.

Khloe has uploaded many magical moments with her daughter True (who she shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson, 29) over the past two years. The 2-year-old brought on the laughs and then some when she smeared her mommy’s lipstick all over her face in a precious video posted in late July! “Someone was feeling themselves,” she captioned the hilarious footage.

Tristan has also captured a bunch of memories on his own social media with True that left millions in their feelings. He cuddled with her in a new pic posted on July 31 while calling her “Daddy’s twin” which was quite fitting.

Even Rob Kardashian, 33, who is the father of Dream, couldn’t get enough of how cute the daddy/daughter photo was. “Trueeee trueeee,” he wrote in the comments section. The most reclusive Kardashian sibling has started to re-emerge in recent months as he’s been posting more photos of himself and going on dates with sexy IG model Aileen Gisselle.