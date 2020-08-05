Watch
Hollywood Life

Dream Kardashian, 3, & True Thompson, 2, Look Grown Up Shopping At Farmers’ Market — Watch

Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Hit the Beach as they Babysit North and Saint While Kim Jets Off to Wyoming with Kanye. 27 Jul 2020 Pictured: Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691192_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick pictured at the Cafe de Flore in Paris. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622518_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West leaving Le Flore Cafe during Paris Fashion Week. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622360_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 66 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Dream Kardashian bonded with her cousin True Thompson while out and about where they looked to be really enjoying each other’s company!

So much fun! Khloe Kardashian, 36, proudly played the role of being a fun aunt when she took her niece Dream Kardashian, 3, out for a little fun in the sun on Wednesday, August 5. They were of course joined by her baby girl True Thompson, 2, where the little ones appeared to have a blast while shopping at a local’s farmers market! “Our big girls,” she captioned one of the Instagram stories where her daughter picked out a bunch of delicious peaches to bring home. True couldn’t have been more adorable in her green top and white sneakers combo.

View this post on Instagram

True and Dream 💕

A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids) on

Dream showed off her stylish side in a beautiful pink dress with matching clips for her hair. Both girls had on similar footwear and face masks as they made their way through the market. They also picked out some beautiful flowers along their journey with True setting her sights on a gorgeous single daisy.

Khloe has uploaded many magical moments with her daughter True (who she shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson, 29) over the past two years. The 2-year-old brought on the laughs and then some when she smeared her mommy’s lipstick all over her face in a precious video posted in late July! “Someone was feeling themselves,” she captioned the hilarious footage.

Tristan has also captured a bunch of memories on his own social media with True that left millions in their feelings. He cuddled with her in a new pic posted on July 31 while calling her “Daddy’s twin” which was quite fitting.

View this post on Instagram

Daddy’s Twin💗

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

Even Rob Kardashian, 33, who is the father of Dream, couldn’t get enough of how cute the daddy/daughter photo was. “Trueeee trueeee,” he wrote in the comments section. The most reclusive Kardashian sibling has started to re-emerge in recent months as he’s been posting more photos of himself and going on dates with sexy IG model Aileen Gisselle.