Tristan Thompson Cuddles Daughter True, 2, In Sweet New Snap: ‘Daddy’s Twin’

Tristan Thompson brought the cuteness on Instagram when he posted a pic with his darling twin. He and daughter True Thompson look just alike!

Name a cuter daddy-daughter duo! Tristan Thompson, 29, snapped the sweetest pic of himself cuddling his two-year-old, True Thompson, and she’s the spitting image of dear old dad. True and Tristan have the same big grins and even the same sparkle in their eyes. Tristan captioned the July 31 post, fittingly, “Daddy’s Twin,” adding a pink heart emoji.

Little True is too cute in her lavender outfit and baby buns! You can definitely see mom Khloe Kardashian in her, but in this pic, True’s all Tristan. Khloe totally agreed, commenting on the photo, “Twins!!!!!!!! The cutest photo.” True’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, wrote, “OMG twins!!!,” and uncle Rob Kardashian commented, “Trueeee trueeee.” So heartwarming.

Despite some fans hoping that Khloe and Tristan have reconciled romantically, or even gotten engaged, it’s not in the cards. Khloe and Tristan have so much love for each other, but only as friends and co-parents, now. They’re dedicated to loving True, and that’s that, Khloe said in an interview with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

“You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” Khloe told Andy. “It’s like I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him,” Khloe said, referencing Tristan cheating on her when she was nine months pregnant with True, and later with Jordyn Woods. “He’s [True’s] dad and he’s a great dad to her. And so, it’s in a really good place.”