True Thompson, 2, Covers Her Face In Mom Khloe Kardashian’s Lipstick 

True Thompson got into mom Khloe Kardashian’s glam room to give herself a bold, red lip on July 31! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared a series of photos and a video of her 2-year-old daughter modeling red lipstick, which True put all over her mouth!

Fans, as well as family members and other celebs took to the comments of Khloe’s post to gush over True’s “sweet” personality. Kardashian family friend, Kim Zolciak-Biermann added, “So cute!!! Let the fun begin.” Khloe’s BFFs, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq both shared loving comments for their little “Tutu.”

Meanwhile, someone was worried about the presumed pricey chair that was stained with red lipstick after True sat down in it. “There goes the chair!!” Kris Jenner, aka “Lovey” as the KarJenner grandkids call her, wrote. Khloe assured her mom that everything was fine, replying, “Mommy, I’m the best with cleaning! Duh!!! It’s clean and back to normal lol.”

In a separate reply to a fan, Khloe noted that it only took her three minutes to get the stain out of her pink chair by using a makeup wipe. Khloe added that she completed the task when True fell asleep. While Khloe was admittedly “freaking out inside” when her chair was stained, she told another fan, “I still have to let kids be kids.” Additionally, she wrote that True “is just a baby, she doesn’t know better.”

The proud mom went on to answer more fans who sang True’s praises in the comments. “She has the BEST spirit!!! Such a happy girl. Praise the Lord,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. In other comments, she revealed that her daughter is a “tall, gorgeous diva.” Khloe also agreed when a fan noted that True is her “daddy’s twin.” Khloe shares True with her ex, NBA player Tristan Thompson.