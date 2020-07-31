See Pics & Video
True Thompson, 2, Covers Her Face In Mom Khloe Kardashian’s Lipstick 

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson
True Thompson got into mom Khloe Kardashian’s glam room to give herself a bold, red lip on July 31! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared a series of photos and a video of her 2-year-old daughter modeling red lipstick, which True put all over her mouth!

True Thompson needs her own glam squad! The 2-year-old managed to get a hold of mom Khloe Kardashian‘s makeup and covered her entire mouth in red lipstick on Friday morning. The Good American founder, 36, who couldn’t help but laugh at her daughter’s antics, shared the sweet moment to Instagram. “Someone was feeling themselves,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which included a video of True staring at herself in the mirror. The little beauty queen was captured dancing and singing as she touched up her lipstick.

Fans, as well as family members and other celebs took to the comments of Khloe’s post to gush over True’s “sweet” personality. Kardashian family friend, Kim Zolciak-Biermann added, “So cute!!! Let the fun begin.” Khloe’s BFFs, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq both shared loving comments for their little “Tutu.”

Meanwhile, someone was worried about the presumed pricey chair that was stained with red lipstick after True sat down in it. “There goes the chair!!” Kris Jenner, aka “Lovey” as the KarJenner grandkids call her, wrote. Khloe assured her mom that everything was fine, replying, “Mommy, I’m the best with cleaning! Duh!!! It’s clean and back to normal lol.”

In a separate reply to a fan, Khloe noted that it only took her three minutes to get the stain out of her pink chair by using a makeup wipe. Khloe added that she completed the task when True fell asleep. While Khloe was admittedly “freaking out inside” when her chair was stained, she told another fan, “I still have to let kids be kids.” Additionally, she wrote that True “is just a baby, she doesn’t know better.”

The proud mom went on to answer more fans who sang True’s praises in the comments. “She has the BEST spirit!!! Such a happy girl. Praise the Lord,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. In other comments, she revealed that her daughter is a “tall, gorgeous diva.” Khloe also agreed when a fan noted that True is her “daddy’s twin.” Khloe shares True with her ex, NBA player Tristan Thompson.