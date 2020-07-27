Khloe Kardashian Puckers Up Massive Lips In Insta Selfie Showing Off Neon Makeup Looks

Khloe Kardashian is a neon goddess! Koko posed for the most adorable selfies on Instagram, and her peachy, glossed lips could give sis Kylie Jenner a run for her money.

Khloe Kardashian looked like she stepped right off the set of Taylor Swift‘s “ME!” music video when she posed for a set of gorgeous tie-dyed selfies on Instagram. The Good American designer, 36’s lips looked bigger than ever in the snaps, which showed her flaunting trendy neon makeup. Topped with shimmery peach lipgloss and ample lip liner, her lips now totally rival Kylie Jenner‘s in size.

In the photos, Khloe is rocking a neon sweatshirt, tie-dyed with pinks, blues, yellows, and greens. To complement the oversized top, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star painted on a neon pink cat eye and loaded her lashes with black mascara. She tagged her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, and manicurist, Chaun P., in the post, flaunting her creamsicle-colored acrylics.

Casually tousled hair with a middle part completed the look. Her fans and friends were loving it. “Go best friend!” Malika Haqq commented on the pic. “the most beautiful,” wrote a Khloe fan, using the heart eyes emoji. “You are amazing!!!” Kim Zolciak Biermann commented, “Cutie!! I’ve been loving this hair color on you!!” Same!

She’s got the same, huge lips, but there’s another reason fans recently raved that Khloe looks just like little sister Kylie. She looked completely unrecognizable in a June 7 Instagram pic. Well, fans recognized the wrong person. She looked nearly identical to Kylie! With ultra-long, dark brown hair, and while wearing a hoodie and miniskirt, she was her total clone.